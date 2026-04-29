This One Workout Habit Could Add Years To Your Life, Study Finds

If you have been sticking to the same workout routine for years, it may be time to rethink your approach. A major new study published in BMJ Medicine suggests that not just how much you exercise, but how varied your physical activity is, could play a key role in living longer. The findings indicate that regularly engaging in a mix of activities may lower the risk of death, sometimes even more than simply increasing total exercise time. For years, health advice has focused on getting enough workout. But this research adds an important layer, there may be an optimal amount of activity, beyond which the benefits begin to level off.

It's Not Just About Doing More

Researchers found that health gains reaching a state of stability or a maximum level after around 20 weekly MET hours, a measure used to estimate energy expenditure in metabolic equivalent of task. In simple terms, pushing far beyond this level may not significantly increase longevity benefits.

Also read: Weekend Workouts: Are They Enough To Stay Fit?

Why Variety In Exercise Matters

The standout finding from the study is the importance of variety. People who engaged in a broader range of physical activities had a 19% lower risk of death from all causes, even after accounting for how much total exercise they did. This suggests that mixing workouts may offer unique advantages, possibly by engaging different muscle groups, improving overall fitness, and reducing repetitive strain.

What The Study Looked At

Researchers analysed data from two long-running studies:

Nurses' Health Study

Health Professionals Follow-Up Study

Together, these included over 170,000 participants tracked for more than 30 years. Participants reported a wide range of activities, including:

Walking

Running and jogging

Cycling

Swimming

Tennis and racquet sports

Strength training

Yoga and stretching

Gardening and outdoor work

Which Activities Were Most Beneficial?

Researchers then calculated activity levels using MET scores based on time spent and intensity. Each physical activity was assigned a metabolic equivalent task (MET) score, representing the ratio of its metabolic rate to the resting metabolic rate. MET hours per week for each activity were calculated by multiplying the average weekly duration (in hours) by its MET score.

Total physical activity was defined as the sum of MET hours per week across all reported activities in each questionnaire cycle. The reproducibility and validity of the self-administered physical activity questionnaires used in both cohorts have been previously documented. Several activities stood out for their strong link to lower mortality risk:

Walking: 17% lower risk

Stair climbing: 10% lower risk

Tennis and racquet sports: 15% lower risk

Rowing or callisthenics: 14% lower risk

Strength training and running: 13% lower risk

Healthier Lifestyle, Better Outcomes

The study also found that people who were more physically active tended to have healthier lifestyles overall. They were more likely to:

Maintain a healthy weight

Eat balanced diets

Avoid smoking

Stay socially engaged

This highlights that exercise is often part of a broader pattern of healthy living.

Also read: Hate Working Out? Try These 9 Tips To Stay Fit

What About The Limitations?

As with most large studies, there are some caveats.

Physical activity was self-reported, which may not always be accurate

The study does not prove cause and effect

Most participants were from similar demographic backgrounds, which may limit generalisation

Still, the long follow-up period and large sample size make the findings highly relevant.

What This Means For You

The takeaway is simple but powerful, don't just move more, move differently. Instead of repeating the same workout every day, try to include a mix of:

Cardio activities like walking or cycling

Strength training exercises

Flexibility work such as yoga

Recreational sports

This approach may not only keep your routine interesting but also support long-term health and longevity. Exercise remains one of the most effective ways to improve health and extend lifespan. But this study suggests that variety could be the missing piece. Engaging in different types of physical activity, rather than focusing on just one, may offer added protection against early death. So the next time you plan your workout, remember, a little variety might go a long way in helping you live a longer, healthier life.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.