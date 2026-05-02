Think Walking Is Enough? Nutritionist Shares 3 Reasons Why You Should Start Cycling Today

Cycling is one of those activities that many people overlook. It is simple and too easy to count as a “real” workout but the truth is, this one habit can quietly do a lot for your health, only if you stick with it. Whether it's a quick ride around your neighbourhood or part of your daily routine, those small sessions can add up in ways you might not expect.

Nutritionist Deepsikha Jain talks about this in a recent video. In the clip, she shares three key reasons to recommend cycling for overall health.

Three Reasons You Might Want To Start Cycling

1. Supports your heart

When you're cycling, you're actively using your soleus muscle, the calf muscle that plays a big role in blood circulation. As this muscle works, it helps push blood back to your heart, making circulation more efficient. Over time, this can support better heart health.

2. Sugar control

Cycling isn't just about movement; it is about how your body responds to it. As you pedal, you are engaging your entire leg muscle group. These muscles help absorb glucose more effectively from your bloodstream. It means better insulin sensitivity and more balanced blood sugar levels.

3. Boosts metabolism

Cycling is a solid endurance workout. It gets your body moving steadily, helping you sustainably burn calories. Over time, this can improve your metabolism and help you stay lean. It is not about going all out; it's about staying consistent.

Well, well, you don't have to turn cycling into an intense fitness routine overnight. Maybe a short ride in the morning or evening. The idea is to make it a habit because in the end, it's not one long ride that changes things, it is everyday cycling that adds up and works in your favour. As the nutritionist says, don't miss out on this simple activity if you want better health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.