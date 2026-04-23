Is It Okay To Skip Cardio And Just Lift Weights? Here Are The Benefits Of Combining Both

Regular exercise is of utmost importance for several reasons. It helps you maintain a healthy weight, improves cardiovascular health, boosts mental well-being, enhances muscle strength, and increases flexibility. Exercise also reduces the risk of chronic diseases such as diabetes, heart disease, and certain cancers. Additionally, daily activity can improve sleep quality, increase energy levels, and promote feelings of happiness through the release of endorphins. Most people choose cardio and strength training on a daily basis because they target the two primary systems of the body: the heart and the muscles.

Cardio exercises, such as running, cycling, or swimming, are designed to increase your heart rate and improve the efficiency of your cardiovascular system. They are excellent for burning calories and improving endurance. On the other hand, strength training involves using weights or resistance to build and tone muscles. This type of exercise is essential for maintaining muscle mass, strengthening bones, and boosting metabolism.

Is it okay to skip cardio and do only strength training?

While you can reach many fitness goals with only strength training, it may not be the best approach for overall health. Each type of exercise provides unique benefits; cardio primarily improves heart and lung health, while strength training enhances muscle strength and metabolism. Balancing both ensures a well-rounded fitness regimen. Moreover, incorporating cardio can aid in recovery from strength workouts by increasing blood flow and reducing muscle soreness.

While they are often viewed as opposites, they are actually complementary pillars of a balanced fitness routine. You should combine both because:

Cardio is specifically designed to condition the heart muscle; while lifting can raise your heart rate, it typically doesn't provide the same sustained aerobic conditioning.

Doing cardio improves your overall stamina, which actually helps you get through intense lifting sessions without getting winded as quickly.

Studies show that combining both types of exercise significantly lowers mortality risk more than doing either one alone.

If you dislike traditional cardio, you can make strength training cardio-like by using lower weights with higher repetitions and minimal rest between sets.

Tips for maximum benefits

If you want to build muscle, do your strength training first while you have the most energy. Fatigued muscles from cardio can lead to poor form and lower power.

If you are training for stamina, do your cardio first to ensure you have the energy to maintain pace.

Ideally, separate cardio and weights by 4-6 hours to allow for recovery and prevent interference with muscle growth.

If you must do them in the same session, keep your cardio to a light 5-10 minute warm-up before lifting, and save intense cardio for the end.

Aim for the recommended minimum: 150 minutes of moderate cardio and 2 days of full-body strength training per week.

Never skip rest days because your muscles rebuild and get stronger during the recovery phase, not during the workout itself.

By combining both cardio and strength training, you can enjoy the unique benefits of each while working towards optimal health and fitness.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.