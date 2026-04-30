Staying Fit During A Heatwave: What Kind Of Exercise Is Best Suited To Your Age?

Exercising during a heatwave can feel daunting, and for good reason. High temperatures place extra strain on your body, increasing the risk of dehydration, fatigue, and even heatstroke. But that does not mean you need to skip workouts altogether. The key is to choose the right type of exercise for your age and adapt your routine to the weather. Here is how you can stay active safely across different age groups. As per a study in the Journal of Applied Physiology, exercising heat increases plasma volume and cardiac output . This allows the heart to pump more blood with less strain, evidenced by a significant reduction in heart rate for a given level of exertion.

Why Heat Changes Your Exercise Needs

When temperatures rise, your body works harder to cool itself through sweating. This process is part of thermoregulation, and it can become less efficient in extreme heat. As a result, you tire more quickly, your heart rate increases, fluid loss accelerates and this makes it essential to modify both the intensity and timing of your workouts.

Also read: Health Ministry Warns Of Intense Heatwave Between April-June 2026; How The States Are Preparing

Children And Teenagers: Keep It Fun And Light

Young people are generally more resilient, but they can still overheat quickly, especially during outdoor play. Best options include:

Light sports in shaded areas

Swimming

Indoor physical activities

Keep sessions short and ensure frequent hydration breaks. Avoid peak afternoon heat.

Adults In Their 20s And 30s: Focus On Smart Training

This age group often pushes for high performance, but heat is not the time for extreme intensity. Ideal choices:

Early morning or late evening cardio

Strength training indoors

Low to moderate intensity workouts

Avoid high-intensity sessions during peak heat hours, as they increase the risk of dehydration and heat-related illness.

Adults In Their 40s And 50s: Balance Intensity And Recovery

As the body's cooling efficiency starts to decline, it becomes important to prioritise recovery. Recommended activities:

Brisk walking

Cycling at a moderate pace

Yoga or stretching routines

Listen to your body closely and avoid overexertion.

Seniors: Prioritise Safety And Consistency

Older adults are more vulnerable to heat-related complications due to reduced sweating capacity and possible underlying health conditions. Safe options include:

Gentle walking indoors or in shaded areas

Chair exercises

Light yoga or mobility routines

Hydration and cool environments are critical.

Also read: The Impact Of Heat On Your Blood Pressure Explained; Tips To Maintain Healthy Numbers

Universal Tips For Exercising In Heat

Regardless of age, certain precautions apply to everyone:

Exercise during cooler hours, early morning or late evening

Stay well hydrated before, during, and after workouts

Wear light, breathable clothing

Avoid direct sun exposure

Take frequent breaks

Warning Signs To Watch For

Stop exercising immediately if you experience:

Dizziness or light-headedness

Nausea

Excessive sweating or no sweating at all

Rapid heartbeat

These may be early signs of heat-related illness and require prompt attention. Staying active during a heatwave is possible, but it requires a thoughtful approach. Choose age-appropriate exercises, adjust intensity, and prioritise hydration and timing. Fitness is not about pushing limits in extreme conditions, it is about consistency and safety. With the right strategy, you can maintain your routine without putting your health at risk.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.