Sweating Too Much? Here's What Your Sweat Pattern Can Reveal About Your Hidden Health Issue

Sweating is your body's natural way to keep body temperature under control. Sweat is produced by the sweat glands that are present in your skin. While sweat glands are present all over the body, your forehead, armpits, palms and soles of the feet have numerous ones. Sweat does not just contain water but also salt. When sweat evaporates from your skin, the surface becomes cool, which eventually helps to maintain the body temperature. You might think that your sweat is just your body cooling itself, however, it is more than that. Your sweat pattern reveals a lot about your health.

Your sweat can act as a "silent" biomarker for several hidden health issues, from hormonal imbalances to metabolic and neurological problems. Read on to know what your sweat pattern reveals about your hidden health issues.

1. Excessive Whole-Body Sweating (Hyperhidrosis)

If you sweat heavily even when you're at rest, in cool rooms, or without exercise, it may be a sign of generalised hyperhidrosis, which can be a sign of an underlying medical condition. Common causes are hyperthyroidism, diabetes, infections, menopause, or certain cancers such as lymphoma. If you have persistent, unexplained sweating that soaks clothes or interferes with daily life, you should visit a doctor to rule out the risks of diseases.

2. Sweating Mainly From Hands, Feet Or Face

Sweating that is localised to the palms, soles, or face is usually called primary focal hyperhidrosis. While it is usually harmless, it can cause social distress. However, it still shows overactivity of the sympathetic nervous system and can be linked to anxiety or stress-sensitive neural pathways. In some people, this pattern can also worsen with certain medications or hormonal shifts. Hence, understanding the triggers can help in managing the condition.

3. Night Sweats Without Fever

Waking up drenched in sweat, even when the room is cool and you're not exercising, can be a red-flag. Night sweats are linked to infections (like tuberculosis), hormone disorders (such as hyperthyroidism or menopause), some forms of cancer (for example, lymphoma), or neurological problems. When night sweats are recurrent, accompanied with weight loss, fatigue, or fever, they should never be ignored.

4. Sweating Less Than Normal Or Anhidrosis

Some people sweat far less than expected, even in hot weather or during exercise. This is known as anhidrosis or hypohidrosis. It can happen due to nerve-damaging conditions (such as diabetes-related neuropathy), skin disorders, or rare genetic syndromes that impact the functioning of the sweat glands. Reduced sweating increases the risk of heat exhaustion and heatstroke because the body cannot cool itself properly.

5. Very Salty Or "Crusty" Sweat

If your sweat feels unusually salty, leaves white crusts on your skin, or stings your eyes, it may suggest high electrolyte loss. This can increase the risk of hyponatremia (low sodium) in people who sweat heavily for long periods, such as those in hot climates.

6. Sweaty Episodes With Palpitations Or Flushing

Sudden and intense sweating episodes with racing heart, flushing, or anxiety can indicate hormonal or vascular issues. Conditions such as pheochromocytoma (a rare adrenal gland tumor) or hyperthyroidism can cause episodic surges of catecholamines or thyroid hormones that lead to sweating and palpitations. These patterns are often accompanied by high blood pressure, headaches, or weight loss.

7. Changes In Sweat Odour

A strong, persistent, or unusual body odour along with new or heavier sweating may be a sign of metabolic or hormonal changes. For example, some people with diabetes or kidney disease describe a metallic or ammonia-like smell. On the other hand, certain medications or infections can also alter sweat odour. While diet and hygiene are important, a sudden and unexplained change in smell, especially if it happens along with fatigue, weight loss, or other symptoms, can be a sign of other underlying problems.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.