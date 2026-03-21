Fatty Pancreas Detected In Nearly 50% Of Type 2 Diabetes Patients, Finds Study

Type 2 diabetes is a condition where the pancreas is unable to produce enough insulin or when the body cannot use insulin effectively. This causes your blood sugar levels to increase, causing hyperglycemia, or high blood sugar levels. The World Health Organization (WHO) says that 14% of adults aged 18 years and older were living with diabetes in 2022. Also, the condition was the direct cause of 1.6 million deaths in 2021. Now, a recent study has found that nearly 54% of patients with type 2 diabetes (T2D) suffer from fatty pancreas disease (FPD).

FPD, also known as nonalcoholic fatty pancreas disease (NAFPD), is a condition wherein there's accumulation of fat within the pancreatic tissue. FPD can impair pancreatic function over time and increase the risk of pancreatitis and pancreatic cancer.

Study Overview and Findings

The meta-analysis, led by Ahmad S and published in Diabetes Research and Clinical Practice, pooled data from 12 studies involving over 6,300 T2D participants.

The researchers found an overall FPD prevalence of about 54%, with variations. The study also found lower rates in Asian cohorts compared to European ones, and higher in smaller or hospital-based studies. There was no major difference by imaging method or study year.

The authors wrote, "In summary, our meta-analysis demonstrates that FPD is highly prevalent in individuals with T2D, affecting approximately half of patients, although estimates varied widely across studies. This prevalence is concerning, as it highlights an underrecognized disease burden."

Causes and Risk Factors of Fatty Pancreas Disease

Obesity, especially visceral fat, is one of the major causes of FPD. Also, insulin resistance and metabolic syndrome are major contributors. Other factors include high-fat diets, dyslipidemia, hypertension, and NAFLD, which often coexist. Poor glycemic control and hepatic steatosis are also seen in T2D patients, with men and older adults at higher risk. Secondary triggers like alcohol or drugs may worsen fat replacement of pancreatic cells.

How Is The Study Relevant For India

India, often called the 'diabetes capital of the world,' faces a type 2 diabetes epidemic. More than 101 million adults suffer from the condition, as per the 2023 ICMR-INDIAB study. This directly led to nearly 1 million diabetes-related deaths in India in 2021, highlighting the need for deeper insights into complications like fatty pancreas disease (FPD). This study reveals FPD's high prevalence through fat accumulation in pancreatic tissue, impairing insulin production, elevating pancreatitis and pancreatic cancer risks.

The study is important for India as it points towards lower FPD rates in Asian cohorts versus European ones. This can signal towards potential ethnic or environmental modifiers that need local research due to high underdiagnosed cases in India. Also, with more than 101 million diabetes cases in the country, this study highlights the need for urgent action.

Ways To Manage Fatty Pancreas Disease

Here are some practical ways to manage and prevent fatty pancreas disease.

1. Adopt a Low-Fat, High-Fibre Diet

Switch to whole grains like millets (ragi, jowar), vegetables, fruits, and lean proteins such as lentils or fish. Also, cut down on fried foods, refined carbs, and sugars, which are common in Indian diets. This reduces pancreatic fat buildup and improves insulin sensitivity.

2. Engage in Regular Exercise

Aim for 150 minutes weekly of moderate activity like brisk walking, yoga, or strength training to shed visceral fat. This can help to reduce sedentary lifestyles that fuels metabolic issues.

3. Achieve and Maintain Healthy Weight

Losing 5-10% body weight through calorie control can help prevent fat accumulation in the pancreas. This also helps to lower the risks of pancreatitis or progression in T2D patients.

4. Limit Alcohol and Sugary Drinks

Avoid alcohol entirely and replace sugary beverages with water, buttermilk, or herbal teas. This can curb fat deposition and improve pancreatic function.

5. Stress Management

Practices like pranayama or meditation can help to reduce stress-induced fat storage.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.