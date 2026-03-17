Just 24 Minutes Of Music Can Calm Your Mind, Study Says

Could something as simple as listening to music help calm your mind in under half an hour? A new clinical trial suggests it might. Researchers have found that just 24 minutes of specially designed music can significantly reduce anxiety, offering a quick and accessible way to manage stress without medication. The study adds to growing interest in non-drug approaches to mental health, particularly those that are easy to use in everyday life. And importantly, it suggests there may be an "ideal dose" of music when it comes to calming the mind. The research, conducted by scientists at Toronto Metropolitan University, tested the effects of listening to music combined with auditory beat stimulation (ABS), a technique that uses rhythmic sound patterns to influence brain activity.

What the Study Found

Participants were asked to listen to specially designed audio tracks for different durations. Among the various time frames tested, 24 minutes emerged as the most effective length, delivering the greatest reduction in both psychological and physical symptoms of anxiety. In simple terms, people reported feeling calmer, less tense and more emotionally balanced after listening to the music for that specific period.

What Is Auditory Beat Stimulation?

Auditory beat stimulation might sound technical, but the concept is straightforward. It involves playing slightly different sound frequencies in each ear, which the brain then processes as a rhythmic beat.

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This "beat" can influence brainwave activity, potentially encouraging states linked to relaxation, focus or sleep. In this study, the technique was used alongside calming music to enhance its effects on anxiety. Researchers believe that combining music with this kind of brain stimulation could amplify the overall calming effect, making it more powerful than listening to music alone.

Why 24 Minutes Matters

One of the most interesting findings from the study is the idea of a "sweet spot" duration. Short listening sessions did help to some extent, but the benefits were not as strong. Longer sessions, on the other hand, did not appear to provide significantly greater improvements. Instead, 24 minutes struck the best balance between effectiveness and practicality.

This is important because it suggests that people do not need to dedicate hours to relaxation techniques to see meaningful benefits. A relatively short, focused session may be enough to make a difference.

A Drug-Free Approach to Managing Anxiety

Anxiety is one of the most common mental health challenges worldwide, and many people are looking for non-pharmacological ways to manage symptoms. The researchers highlight that music-based interventions could be particularly useful because they are:

Accessible - no special equipment required beyond headphones

Affordable - often free or low-cost

Easy to integrate into daily routines

Unlike medications, which can come with side effects, music-based therapies offer a low-risk alternative that people can try on their own or alongside other treatments.

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How Music Affects the Brain

Music has long been known to influence emotions, but scientists are increasingly uncovering how it works at a biological level. Listening to music can:

Reduce levels of stress hormones such as cortisol

Activate brain regions linked to reward and pleasure

Help regulate heart rate and breathing

When combined with techniques like auditory beat stimulation, these effects may become even more pronounced, helping the brain shift into a more relaxed state.

Limitations and What We Still Don't Know

While the results are promising, researchers caution that more work is needed before firm conclusions can be drawn. The study focused on short-term effects, meaning it is not yet clear how long the benefits last or whether repeated sessions could provide long-term improvements in anxiety. There is also the question of individual differences. People respond to music in highly personal ways, so what works well for one person may not have the same effect on another. Further research will be needed to explore how different types of music, listening environments and personal preferences influence outcomes.

What This Means for Everyday Life

Despite these limitations, the findings offer a simple and practical takeaway. If you are feeling stressed or anxious, taking around 20-30 minutes to listen to calming, structured music could help ease those feelings. It may not replace professional treatment for severe anxiety, but it could serve as a useful addition to existing coping strategies, such as mindfulness, exercise or therapy. The study suggests that just 24 minutes of specially designed music may be enough to significantly reduce anxiety, offering a quick, accessible and drug-free way to manage stress. As interest in holistic and non-invasive mental health approaches continues to grow, music-based therapies could become an increasingly important part of how we care for our emotional well-being.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.