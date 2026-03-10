1 In 7 Indians Affected By Mental Health Disorders And Face Treatment Gaps: Experts

One in seven Indians is affected by mental health disorders, while several states continue to face a treatment gap ranging from 70 to 90 per cent, experts said on Monday. At a post-budget webinar breakout session, experts deliberated on the Union Budget announcements, which focus on strengthening mental health infrastructure by establishing NIMHANS-2 and upgrading key institutions. The Union Budget 2026-27 announced the establishment of a second National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS) in North India to improve regional access to mental healthcare.

The expert highlighted the growing burden of mental and neurological disorders in India and the urgent need to strengthen institutional capacity to meet emerging healthcare demands.

Participants also emphasised that non-communicable diseases (NCDs) account for over 60 per cent of deaths in the country, with neurological and mental health conditions being among the leading contributors to disability-adjusted life years (DALYs).

In this context, strengthening tertiary mental health institutions and expanding specialised services were identified as critical priorities for the healthcare system, a health ministry statement said. The session also noted that North India currently lacks adequate tertiary neuro-psychiatric care facilities, particularly in areas such as advanced neuroimaging, neurocritical care, and specialised neurological services.

They observed that the establishment of NIMHANS-2, along with the modernisation of existing mental health institutions, would enhance advanced clinical care, training capacity, research capability, and innovation in neurosciences, it said.

Participants also proposed the creation of a National Brain-Mind Cloud Network under the National Health Mission, which would connect premier institutions such as All India Institute of Medical Sciences, state medical colleges, and primary healthcare centres.

The proposed network could facilitate unified mental health records, AI-based screening tools, data-driven decision support systems, and tele-neuro-psychiatric hubs at regional centres, enabling coordinated care delivery.

Emphasising the need for a multipronged and integrated approach to strengthen mental healthcare delivery, the experts drew special attention to improving services in underserved and geographically remote regions, including the northeastern states, the statement said.

They also highlighted the importance of adopting a hub-and-spoke model supported by digital health platforms, which would allow tertiary institutions and centres of excellence to provide technical guidance, specialist consultations, and clinical support to district hospitals and community-level health facilities, it said.

Such a model would ensure that specialised mental health services are accessible to people in remote and rural areas.

Panellists also emphasised the need to integrate services under Tele-MANAS with both existing and upcoming campuses of the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences.

The discussions underscored the importance of the integration of healthcare facilities, aligned with the vision of the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission and the ABHA ID ecosystem, the statement said.

