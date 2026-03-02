Bridgerton Lead Yerin Ha Developed Folliculitis After Bathtub Scene; Know About The Skin Infection

Yerin Ha is the lead actor for Bridgerton Season 4 along with Luke Thompson. The duo have been making headlines since part 1 of season 4 was released in January this year. The part 2 was released on February 26 wherein Sophie Baek and Benedict Bridgerton share an intimate scene in a bathtub. While it might have been a steamy scene, it had health implications for Ha. Speaking on Capital Breakfast, she said that she suffered from folliculitis. She said, "There's a scene where we are in a bathtub, and basically, I put baby powder on me because I was told that it would help dry my skin to put the intimacy wear on with the tape. And then basically the next day, after the bathtub, I got hives all over my body, and I got folliculitis."

"So I needed steroid cream, but I blame myself because I think it was a combination of baby powder and the bath water," she added.

What Is Folliculitis?

It is a common skin condition wherein hair follicles become infected or inflamed. Initially, it might look like a small pimple or acne around hair follicles and can be uncomfortable or itchy. Mayo Clinic says that the infection can spread and turn into crusty sores. The skin condition can be a result of daily activities like shaving, getting in a hot tub, and excess sweating from exercise or outdoor work. Folliculitis can happen anywhere on the body that has hair. Common places include your face, arms, upper back and lower legs, among others.

If you have mild folliculitis, it is most likely that it will heal without scarring in a few days, however, it needs basic self-care. If the condition is more severe or if you have repeat infection, you will need prescription medicine. If it is left untreated, it might cause permanent hair loss and scarring.

Symptoms Of Folliculitis

Some of the common signs of folliculitis are:

Clusters of small bumps or pimples around hair follicles

Pus-filled blisters that break open and crust over

Itchy, burning skin

Painful, tender skin

An inflamed bump

Causes Of Folliculitis

Folliculitis happens when the hair follicle gets infected or inflamed. This causes the follicle to swell under the skin, creating uncomfortable bumps on the surface of your skin, according to Cleveland Clinic. There are other factors that increase your risk of folliculitis. According to Cleveland Clinic, these include:

If you shave often

If you have been using an oral antibiotic for a long period of time

If you have overweight/obesity

If you have a history of diabetes

If you do activities that make you sweat a lot and don't fully clean off afterwards

If you spend time in a hot tub or sauna that isn't properly cleaned

Ways To Prevent Of Folliculitis

Here are some ways that can help prevent folliculitis.

Proper Shaving Techniques: Use a sharp and clean razor and shave in the direction of hair growth to minimise cuts and irritation that trap bacteria. Apply shaving gel or cream for lubrication, rinse the blade after each stroke with warm water. Moisturise afterward to soothe skin. Avoid sharing razors or shaving over existing bumps. Wear Breathable Clothing: Choose loose-fitting clothes made of cotton or natural fibre to reduce friction and sweat buildup, which clogs follicles. Tight synthetics like spandex or denim can exacerbate rubbing, especially in sweaty areas. Change your damp clothes immediately after workout. Skin Hygiene: Wash skin daily with antibacterial soap, keeping it clean, dry, and exfoliated. This helps to remove dead cells and bacteria. Shower promptly after sweating, hot tub use, or exercise. Also, try to avoid under-chlorinated pools. Use non-comedogenic moisturisers to hydrate. Avoid Irritants: Skip oily cosmetics, or harsh chemicals that block the follicles. Limit waxing or plucking if they trigger issues, and discontinue aggravating medications after consulting a doctor. Regular laundry of towels in hot soapy water can prevent bacterial transfer.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.