<i>Bridgerton</i> Season 4 Actor Yerin Ha Opens Up About How Imposter Syndrome Is "A Real Thing"

Australian actor Yerin Ha is all set to play the female lead opposite Luke Thompson in Bridgerton Season 4 Episode 1. Ha opened up about "people like her" who deal with imposter syndrome. She also spoke about how she hopes that a mega project like Bridgerton leads to more opportunities for her.

What's Happening

In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Yerin Ha said, "For people that look like me, imposter syndrome is a real thing. Sometimes you feel like this might be your last job, and you never know. I sometimes do think that it's bigger than me in terms of that hopefully this show just actually proves that more people can be represented and more such stories can be told."

Bridgerton, as a series, has been appreciated for its inclusive and diverse casting. Yerin Ha's comment comes at a time when cultural representation is being widely discussed in the entertainment industry.

Calling Bridgerton "a melting pot of cultures", Yerin Ha continued, "It's incredibly important, and Bridgerton has been doing it from day dot, and that's what intrigued me as well in the show. It is just showing our world as it is today. We are a melting pot of cultures, and what's so lovely about our love story and also the other ones as well is that Benedict sees Sophie for who she is on the inside. I think we need a bit more of that, and we shouldn't judge someone based on their exterior; it actually should be based on their personality, who they are on the inside. That's a beautiful story to tell, and you should carry that outside as well."

On Bridgerton's Strong Female Leads

The series is also famous for its incredible female protagonists.

Addressing the same, Yerin Ha added, "It was nice to know that my story was going to be quite different compared to the other three leading ladies, and I was very privileged to be able to tell the story, but I was super nervous. I was excited, but obviously I felt a lot of pressure in bringing this character and story to life."

She continued, "I never saw it like a global success but as an opportunity through which hopefully more doors will open up."

About Bridgerton Season 4

The new season centres on the love story of the second-oldest Bridgerton sibling, Benedict, played by Luke Thompson. Yerin Ha joins the cast as Sophie Baek, a maid who captures Benedict's heart at a masquerade ball.