Dermatologist Shares 5 Skin Habits You Need To Leave Behind In 2025

As we step into a new year, it's the perfect time to reassess our skincare routines and habits. According to dermatologist Kiran, certain habits can have adverse effects on the health and appearance of our skin. In a post shared on Instagram, she shared two skin trends and five common skin habits that we should leave behind in 2025 to achieve healthier and glowing skin.

The side note read, "2025 has been a year of many things. So many learnings, breakthroughs and new ideas that I am so excited to take to 2026 with you! But there are some things that are best left in 2025 - here are some thoughts and habits that, as your skin doctor, I'd advise you not to bring to the new year!"

Skin habits to leave behind in 2025

1. Sleeping with makeup on

Overnight makeup traps bacteria and blocks skin repair. Clean skin is essential for healthy cell turnover. "Residual pigments and oils occlude pores, fostering micro-inflammation and accelerating oxidative stress overnight," the dermatologist wrote.

2. Over-cleansing

Many people mistakenly believe "squeaky clean" skin is healthy, but excessive cleansing strips the skin of its natural oils. It results in an imbalanced barrier, dryness and even compensatory oil overproduction. "Excessive washing disrupts the lipid barrier, leading to transepidermal water loss and heightened sensitivity," she added.

3. Skipping sunscreen indoors

UVA rays penetrate windows. Blue light adds cumulative stress. Ultraviolet exposure remains the principal driver of photoaging, hyperpigmentation and collagen degradation.

4. Over-exfoliation

Frequent use of acids or physical scrubs erodes the stratum corneum, impairing the skin's capacity to retain moisture and defend against pathogens.

5. Ignoring the skin barrier

Using daily acids or harsh physical scrubs creates micro-tears and strips the skin of essential lipids. "Chasing glow without focusing on ceramides, lipids, and repair can result in chronic sensitivity and unpredictable skin behaviour," she explained.

Dermatologist Kiran also shared two skin trends to ditch in 2025:

1. The quick fix mentality

Skin care and beauty are a lifestyle. One treatment, one facial, sudden urge to boost your skin will not cut it. "True results come from strategy and consistency, not spontaneity," the dermatologist wrote.

2. The trend police

Just because everyone's doing it, you don't have to! No two faces are the same. Aesthetics is about individuality, not imitation.

Ditching these skin habits and thoughts will take you one step closer to achieving the glowing, healthy skin you deserve in 2026 and beyond.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.