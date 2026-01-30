<i>Bridgerton</i> Actress Yerin Ha Shares Her "Recipe" For Glowing Skin, Swears By Exfoliants And Gua Sha

Yerin Ha, who won hearts with her role as Sophie Baek in Bridgerton Season 4, has offered fans a peek into her skincare routine. The actress revealed that skincare feels like “me time” to her, and that her mother inspired her approach to self-care.

Yerin Ha, in a conversation with Vogue, said, “I've been into skincare from a really young age. I'd go to Korea once a year to visit my grandparents. In Korea, you really have affordable skincare products. I was always buying a 3-step routine for 10 bucks.”

Bridgerton Star Yerin Ha's Skincare Routine

The 28-year-old added, “I shared a room with my mom until I was a teenager. Watching her do her skin-care routine every night, taking a break and a hot minute to wash the day away, was a big lesson for me.”

The first step in Yerin Ha's skincare regimen involved taking a pea-sized amount of rice water-infused cleanser and applying it evenly on her face before wiping it off with a towel. Next, she put on a face mask, kept it on for about 10–15 minutes, and then dabbed her face dry again with a towel. “This just really calms my skin,” admitted the Bridgerton star.

Bridgerton Star Yerin Ha's "Recipe" For Glowing Skin

After that, Yerin Ha used a pore-tightening toner enriched with BHA and PHA – chemical exfoliants that help remove dead skin cells. She called it her “recipe” for achieving glowing skin and “take care of these pores.”

Post applying a jelly-like serum, Yerin talked about the importance of her “gua sha step”. “I think I stumbled upon this technique when I was on YouTube. I really have been enjoying going to FACEGYM. It just really sculpts my face and gets rid of all the tension that I've built throughout the week,” she unveiled.

Yerin Ha's skincare ritual also featured massaging an eye serum, which she claimed to use on her neck as well. “I don't know where I learned this, but I also just use the eye cream on my neck. Cause if you can put it around your eyes, you can put it pretty much anywhere,” justified the actress.

The final two steps in Yerin Ha's morning skincare routine involved layering her face with a dewy, milk-based moisturiser and a lightweight sunscreen.

Also Read | New to Retinoids? Dermatologist Shares 3 Golden Rules For Safe And Effective Use