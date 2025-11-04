Dearest Readers, Jonathan Bailey Is People's Sexiest Man Alive 2025

English actor Jonathan Bailey, who most of us know as Lord Anthony Bridgerton from Bridgerton, has been named PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive 2025. He has officially entered the club of sexiest men on the 40th anniversary of the franchise. If you are his fan, you could not hold back clapping for him or grinning, irrespective of where you got this news.

He walked the set of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where a grand version of his PEOPLE's cover was on display. The actor joked around and caressed his chest hair in the photo before sitting.

Jonathan Bailey Feels "Honoured" To Be The Sexiest Man Alive

In an interview shared on the official handle of PEOPLE, Jonathan Bailey said, "I mean, I giggle. Obviously, incredibly flattered. And it's completely absurd."

One must note that Bailey knew about this title, but he did not disclose it to anyone, except for his dog Benson. "I am honoured," he added.

On Jimmy Fallon's show, he confessed, "At the beginning of the year, I was doing Shakespeare's Richard II - for those of you who don't know, it's not a comedy."

He was "in the zone" of the serious production when he got the news and went "slightly mad".

He shared that he tried to leak the news to some of his friends while drinking, but he remained unsuccessful. The actor jokes about receiving more respect from his friends now that the truth is out there.

Jonathan Bailey will be next seen in Wicked: For Good and Bridgerton season 4.

Sexiest Men Alive

Now that Jonathan Bailey is a part of the Sexiest Men Alive club, you should refresh your memory of who else is in there.

The honour of being the Sexiest Man Alive has been bestowed upon Patrick Dempsey, Chris Evans, John Legend, David Beckham, Dwayne Johnson, John Krasinski, Paul Rudd, Michael B. Jordan, and Richard Gere, among others.

