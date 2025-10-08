<i>Bridgerton</i> Star Jonathan Bailey Makes Stylish Debut In White Kurta And Nehru Jacket For A Wedding In Italy

Jonathan Bailey has long been admired for his sharp style and daring wardrobe choices. From tailored suits on red carpets to opulent velvet waistcoats on the Netflix series Bridgerton, the actor pushes menswear boundaries with every fashion outing.

Recently, Jonathan stepped out in an Indian ensemble for the first time at a friend's wedding, marking an arresting crossover between his signature aesthetic and South Asian elegance.

The Wicked star wore a structured, sleeveless Nehru-style vest that sat neatly at the torso, with a high-banded collar. The jacket featured a row of round metallic buttons along the front. The fashion piece was exquisitely tailored and slightly fitted at the chest and waist. The hem ended around the hip area, with clean and straight edges.

Photo: Reddit

Underneath the vest, Jonathan Bailey wore a slightly loose and flowy white kurta with full-length sleeves that peeked out from beneath the vest. The actor completed the outfit with traditional straight-cut trousers in a matching colour. Tapered at the ankle, the bottoms created a neat line with the long kurta, allowing the footwear to show. For accessories, Jonathan carried a pair of glasses hanging from a cord around his neck.

For the second look of the event, Jonathan Bailey opted for a pale grey blazer paired with matching light grey trousers. Under the blazer, he wore a light blue dress shirt, unbuttoned at the top for a more informal look, and no tie. His shoes were matching loafers in a grey tone.

The laid-back ensemble went perfectly with the outdoor celebration. He completed the outfit with a small boutonniere pinned to the lapel, adding a subtle pop of colour to his look.

Jonathan Bailey's wardrobe is the dream of many fashionistas, and these wedding looks are proof of why.