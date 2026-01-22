Lift, Run, Sweat But Rest Too: Dermatologist Explains Why Recovery Matters As Much As Exercise

Regular exercise is usually regarded as the cornerstone of good health, but a growing body of research in the fitness and wellness field indicates that more may not be better—particularly for women. Excessively long and strenuous workouts might backfire, stressing the body and potentially upsetting hormonal balance, according to health experts and fitness professionals. In a recent Instagram post, celebrity dermatologist Dr Gurveen Waraich Garekar has warned that excessive exercise may be detrimental, particularly to skin and hormonal health. The expert urges women who prioritise exercise in their daily routines to reconsider the “more is better” mentality.

"Quick truth bomb for women like me who love to work out," Dr Garekar says, adding that prolonged, high-intensity workouts can raise cortisol levels. Both physical and mental stress cause the body to release cortisol, which is often referred to as the main stress hormone. Short-term spikes are common, but persistently high cortisol might upset the body's chemical equilibrium.

“If cortisol stays high for too long, it can actually mess up your hormones,” the dermatologist explains. Drawing from clinical experience, Dr Garekar states that she has seen cases where excessive physical activity aggravated hormonal acne, a condition already linked to imbalances in hormones such as androgens.

The caution is especially relevant now that extended gym sessions, daily aerobic challenges, and intense exercise routines are being touted on social media as indicators of health and discipline. However, experts increasingly stress that prolonged or intense exercise is viewed as a form of stress—particularly if it is not balanced with sufficient rest, food, and sleep.

Dr Garekar takes care to stress that exercise is not the issue in and of itself. “Exercise is amazing,” she says, highlighting its proven benefits for insulin sensitivity, mental health, mood, and overall well-being. She notes that overtraining without adequate rest is the problem.

Also Read: 9 Warm-Up Exercises You Can Do Before Your Workout For Best Results

“Recovery matters just as much,” she adds, encouraging women to listen to their bodies rather than pushing through fatigue. Subtle signs that the body is under stress include persistent aches, poor sleep, irregular periods, increasing acne, or mood swings.

Her message aligns with a growing body of medical research that favours smarter training over more intense or lengthy sessions. A balanced fitness regimen includes rest days, adjusting training intensity, prioritising sleep, and nourishing the body correctly.

Summing up her advice, Dr Garekar says, “Train smart, not stressed.” Her closing message offers a balance that many fitness enthusiasts may need to be reminded of: “Lift, run, sweat, but also rest.”

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.