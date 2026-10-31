Warren Buffett Hasn't Had Water In 48 Years, Here's What He Drinks Instead

Legendary investor Warren Buffett has said that he has not had a glass of water since the 1970s. Apparently, his optimal hydration levels are achieved through his favourite drink 'Cherry Coke'.

Billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman shared these details this week in a podcast called Equity Mates Investing, recalling a dinner where Buffett politely declined both still and sparkling water, claiming he had not touched the beverage in nearly five decades.

Ackman said that they were sitting at the table one time when he asked whether he would like still or sparkling water. But Buffett declined his offer and said he prefers soda.

"But I said, you know, 'Don't you drink water?'" Ackman recollected. "And he said, 'Bill, I haven't had water in 48 years.'"

Ackman said that he stocked up Cherry Coke when Buffett came over to his place for dinner "years ago".

British author Glen Arnold wrote in his book "The Deals of Warren Buffett Volume 2: The Making of a Billionaire", that the 96-year-old investor drank five cans of Coke a day. He used to drink Pepsi for 50 years but had later switched because an old neighbour intervened.

"I'm one quarter Coca-Cola," Buffett had told Fortune magazine in 2015.

"If I eat 2,700 calories a day, a quarter of that is Coca-Cola. I drink at least five 12-ounce servings", he said.

His son Howard used to call him "Pepsi Warren", one of Howard's childhood friends told CNBC.

"I remember as a kid, we used to play poker with Howie, and his dad would come down in the middle of the night in a bathrobe. In those days, he drank Pepsi," said Jim Ross.

During the 1986 Berkshire Hathaway annual meeting, Warren Buffett revealed a major shift after 48 years of loyalty to Pepsi, naming Cherry Coke as the company's official meeting beverage.

