Ronit Roy Warns Fraudster Against Using His Name To Seek Money From Women: "Cops Are Coming For You"

Actor Ronit Roy has become the latest celebrity to fall victim to cyber fraud, and he is making sure his fans stay alert.

On Thursday, the actor took to social media to warn everyone about a scammer who has allegedly been using his identity to target people online, especially women, and ask them for money.

Calling out the fraud publicly, Ronit wrote, "It has come to my notice that someone has been using my name and reaching out to people, especially girls and asking for money. This person has been trying to take bookings in my name. The number involved is a Zangi number 3318085685. The email id being used is ronitroybookings@hotmail.com Everyone, be careful. As for the perpetrator.... "cops are coming for you.""

The actor did not stop there. He further clarified that he would never contact anyone personally on social media to ask for money or any kind of favour.

"Please note I will never approach women on social network or otherwise. Obviously I will never ask anyone for money If y'all come across anyone like that please bring it to my notice immediately," he added.

To support his claim, Ronit also shared screenshots of conversations in which the accused was allegedly demanding money while pretending to be him.

In his caption, the actor urged fans and social media users to remain cautious, stressing how easily fraudsters misuse celebrity identities to exploit innocent people.

"Be very careful of people using celebrities identities to fool people and take advantage of them. In case you come across such instances it's always a good idea to bring it to the celebrities notice. Me nor my representatives will ever reach out asking for money or for any such favors," he warned.

Ronit's post quickly drew attention online, with fans praising him for addressing the issue openly and helping spread awareness about online scams.

On the work front, Ronit Roy will next be seen in Teen Kauwe, backed by Roy Kapur Films and producer Siddharth Roy Kapur. The series has been created by Abbas Tyrewala, with Priyanka Ghose serving as director and co-creator.

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