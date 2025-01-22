After Knife Attack, Saif Ali Khan's Security To Be Provided By Ronit Roy Owned Agency

Saif Ali Khan returned home on January 21 after being treated for his fatal injuries at the Lilavati Hospital, Mumbai. The actor was stabbed by an intruder several times in an attempted burglary case in the early hours of January 16. The incident raised questions about safety and security of celebrities, residing in posh buildings of Mumbai.

After the shocking knife attack, Saif Ali Khan has decided to change his security agency. He has put his trust in Ronit Roy's security firm Ace Security and Protection.

Ronit Roy was present on Tuesday evening, when Saif Ali Khan reached his Bandra home. He didn't divulge details about the kind of security provided to the actor.

Ronit Roy told media "We are already here with Saif. He is doing fine now, and has come back," as stated by news agency IANS.

For the unversed, Ronit Roy is the owner of "Ace Security and Protection" agency (Ace Squad Security Services LLP).

In the early hours of January 16, an intruder barged into Saif Ali Khan's Bandra house and stabbed him six times during a scuffle.

The actor, bleeding heavily from his wounds, was rushed to the hospital in an auto-rickshaw late on Wednesday night. One of the injuries was on his spine and doctors said the knife missed his spinal cord by just 2 mm.

The spinal fluid, however, had leaked out and a surgery was conducted to fix this. The actor also underwent plastic surgery for injuries on his arm and neck.

Eliyama Philip, who looks after Saif Ali Khan's sons Taimur and Jeh, has told police that she was the first to spot the intruder.

When Mr Khan asked the intruder what he wanted, he attacked him with a wooden object and the hexa blade, Ms Philip said.

"Saif Sir somehow managed to get away from him and we all ran out of the room and pulled the door of the room," she said, adding that everyone then went to the upper floor of their home. The intruder later escaped," the attendant said in her statement to police.

Police have arrested Shariful Islam Shehzad, a Bangladeshi national who illegally entered India and had been living under the false name Bijoy Das, for allegedly breaking into the actor's home and attacking him.