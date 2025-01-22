Watch: Saif Ali Khan's Bandra House Lit Up As He Returns Home From Hospital

Saif Ali Khan returned home on Tuesday evening (January 21), six days after he was stabbed at his home by an intruder in an attempted burglary case. The actor had undergone two surgeries at the Lilavati hospital to repair the fatal injury.

Pictures of his house, decorated with lights, are already viral. Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan live in the upscale Bandra West area of Mumbai. The couple's home is in a 12-storey building called Satguru Sharan, which they reportedly bought from Satguru Builders in 2013 for Rs 48 crore.

On Tuesday evening, Saif Ali Khan waved at fans and lensmen stationed outside his home. He smiled and showed thumbs up sign as well.

In the early hours of January 16, an intruder barged into Saif Ali Khan's Bandra house and stabbed him six times during a scuffle.

The actor, bleeding heavily from his wounds, was rushed to the hospital in an auto-rickshaw late on Wednesday night. One of the injuries was on his spine and doctors said the knife missed his spinal cord by just 2 mm. The spinal fluid, however, had leaked out and a surgery was conducted to fix this. The actor also underwent plastic surgery for injuries on his arm and neck.

Eliyama Philip, who looks after Saif Ali Khan's sons Taimur and Jeh, has told police that she was the first to spot the intruder.

When Mr Khan asked the intruder what he wanted, he attacked him with a wooden object and the hexa blade, Ms Philip said. "Saif Sir somehow managed to get away from him and we all ran out of the room and pulled the door of the room," she said, adding that everyone then went to the upper floor of their home. The intruder later escaped," the attendant said in her statement to police.

Police have arrested Shariful Islam Shehzad, a Bangladeshi national who illegally entered India and had been living under the false name Bijoy Das, for allegedly breaking into the actor's home and attacking him.