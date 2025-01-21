Saif Ali Khan Attack:Sister Saba Pataudi Shares New Update: "So Good To Spend Time With <i>Bhai</i>"

Saif Ali Khan, stabbed at his home in the wee hours of January 16 by an intruder in an attempted burglary, is recovering from his fatal injuries. Sister Saba Pataudi recently visited him at the hospital and shared a new update on her Instagram stories.

Saba Pataudi fractured her fingers recently. She shared a picture of herself with crepe bandage tied to her hand. She mentioned she's happy that she shared spent time with her bhai in this tough time.

Saba wrote in the caption, "So good to be back and spend time with bhai. Happy to see him stay positive and recover gradually and steadily during the past two days.

"While I didn't realise I'd fractured my finger until recently, reminding bhai and of abba's cricket injuries! I was tempted to leave mine to set like his, By doing nothing but that didn't pan out!

"Glad to be with family! Always together, " Saba signed off.

Saif Ali Khan is out of danger now and recovering. He had a couple of surgeries to heal the fatal wounds.

The hospital, in a media briefing on Thursday afternoon, said that Saif Ali Khan was stabbed in the spine with a knife, and that they have repaired the leaking spinal fluid. Khan has two deep wounds on his hands and neck, which were repaired by plastic surgery.

On Sunday, a 30-year-old Bangladeshi national was arrested of stabbing Saif Ali Khan after breaking into his house. He confessed his crime, saying "haan, maine hi kiya hai (yes, I did it)", according to sources.

According to police sources, Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad was arrested from near Hiranandani Estate in Kasarvadavali in Thane, about 35 kilometres from Mr Khan's house in Mumbai's Bandra area. The breakthrough came after over 70 hours of an intense manhunt that was launched following the attack during an attempted burglary bid in the early hours of Thursday.

After being caught, when a senior officer asked Shehzad if he was the one who had attacked Mr Khan, the accused said "haan, maine hi kiya hai", a source said.

The police traced Shehzad to a labour camp in a forested area based on the information provided by a labour contractor.

A Mumbai court granted the city police five-day custody of Shariful Islam Shehzad.