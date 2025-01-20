Saif Ali Khan Attack: <i>Hum Tum</i> Co-Star Rani Mukerji Visits Actor At The Hospital

Days after Saif Ali Khan being stabbed at his Mumbai residence, Rani Mukerji visited the actor at Lilavati hospital on Sunday evening. Kareena Kapoor's BFFs Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora and Arjun Kapoor also paid him a visit at the hospital. Saif Ali Khan was attacked by an intruder at his home and stabbed six times in the early hours of January 16. He is out of danger now and recovering.

Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji shared screen space in films like Hum Tum, Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic, Ta Ra Rum Pum, LOC: Kargil. In a video shared by a paparazzo, a visibly tense Rani Mukerji can be seen entering the hospital.

In another video, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora and Arjun Kapoor can be seen exiting the hospital. Take a look:

The attack on Saif Ali Khan shocked the nation. Eminent personalities across fields raised questions about the law and order situation of Mumbai.

On Sunday, a 30-year-old Bangladeshi national was arrested of stabbing Saif Ali Khan after breaking into his house. He confessed his crime, saying "haan, maine hi kiya hai (yes, I did it)", according to sources.

According to police sources, Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad was arrested from near Hiranandani Estate in Kasarvadavali in Thane, about 35 kilometres from Mr Khan's house in Mumbai's Bandra area. The breakthrough came after over 70 hours of an intense manhunt that was launched following the attack during an attempted burglary bid in the early hours of Thursday.

After being caught, when a senior officer asked Shehzad if he was the one who had attacked Mr Khan, the accused said "haan, maine hi kiya hai", a source said.

The police traced Shehzad to a labour camp in a forested area based on the information provided by a labour contractor.

A Mumbai court granted the city police five-day custody of Shariful Islam Shehzad.