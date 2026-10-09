<i>Rise And Fall Season 2</i>: Tej Pratap Yadav Recalls Differences With Ex-Wife Aishwarya Rai, Claims He Recorded Their Fights

Tej Pratap Yadav has spoken about the problems that led to the breakdown of his marriage to Aishwarya Rai. The politician shared his side of the story on Rise And Fall season 2.

During a conversation with Niharika Tiwari, Tej Pratap spoke about the arguments they had after getting married, the pressure surrounding their wedding and an incident in which he claimed to have caught Aishwarya chatting with her former boyfriend.

Tej Pratap, the elder son of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, said the couple started having disagreements within three months of their wedding. He also claimed that they had married under pressure and that their differences made it difficult for him to feel comfortable at home.

Recalling the early days of their marriage, Tej Pratap said, “Ladaai-jhagda ho gaya tha aur kya. Naya-naya shaadi tha ekdum, 3 mahine mein ladaai-jhagda. Hum kuch aur the, woh kuch aur thi. Pressure mein shaadi kar liye the humlog. Uss samay mein mantri tha - Health Minister of Bihar."

He added that the frequent arguments sometimes made him avoid going home. “Ghar jaane ka mann nahi karta tha, kabhi dost ke ghar ruk gaya, toh kabhi kahin chala gaya,” he said.

During the conversation, Tej Pratap also spoke about their differences in daily life. He claimed that their arguments sometimes happened in front of his parents and alleged that Aishwarya objected to his morning puja. According to him, she had even asked him to stop performing the ritual because she did not like it.

He further alleged that Aishwarya would attend parties until 4 or 5 am. While speaking about her partying habits, he made a smoking gesture and pointed out that theirs had been an arranged marriage.

One of the incidents Tej Pratap recalled involved an alleged conversation between Aishwarya and her former boyfriend. He claimed that he returned home one evening after attending a Vidhan Sabha session and saw her chatting with the man in their bedroom.

Recalling what he said he saw, Tej Pratap said, “Vidhan Sabha mein gaya hua tha, shaam mein ghar lauta, main bedroom mein aane ke liye entry kar raha tha, toh kisi ladke se chat kar rahi thi woh. Uska koi purana boyfriend tha, usse poora chat kar rahi thi, 'Love you,' poora hearts bhej rahi hai, sab cheez usko bhej rahi hai. Main door se dekh liya poora.”

Tej Pratap also claimed that he had recorded videos of their arguments and submitted them as evidence in court.

Tej Pratap Yadav married Aishwarya Rai, the eldest daughter of veteran Bihar politician Chandrika Roy, in May 2018. However, the marriage ran into trouble within six months, and Tej Pratap filed for divorce.