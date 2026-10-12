'Your Film Made History': Sanjay Dutt's Loud Shout-Out To <i>Hanuman Ansh's</i> 21-Year-Old Producer

After two months of its release, Sanjay Dutt gave a loud shout-out to the 21-year-old producer, Anupriya Nagar, one of the youngest producers of Hanuman Ansh. Sharing a happy picture with Anupriya, Sanjay wrote, "I've seen films come and go, and some make history. But what you've achieved for @hanumanansh at just 21 is truly remarkable! @anupriyanagar2709."

Commending her zeal and passion, Sanjay wrote, "It takes passion to turn a small film into something so big, and the way you've brought people together, with everyone's blessings, is outstanding!"

"God bless you, bachcha. I'm so proud of you and will always stand by you in all your projects. Your story has only just begun," Sanjay signed off.

In the comments section, Anupriya wrote, "Sanjay sir, coming from someone who carries such an extraordinary cinematic legacy, your words mean so much to me. Thank you for your blessings and belief in me."

Earlier, Anupriya spoke to the media after the film's 'miraculous' box-office performance.

"Hum teen mahilaayein hain. Main sabse chhoti hoon. Hum teen peedhiyon ki mahilaayein is film se judi hui hain (Three women from three different generations have contributed to the film. I am the youngest). I joined the film after the shoot had been completed. They needed funds for the film's post-production," Anupriya told the media.

The initial idea for Anupriya to contribute to the film's fund came from Maharaj Ji.

"Maharaj Ji ne bola, 'Tumne itne saal UK mein part-time job ki hai. Tum apni bhakti ke prati is film mein poori tarah se kyon na laga do?' Maine bhi bina soche-samjhe laga diya." (Maharaj Ji suggested that I invest in the project. This is an emotional project for me.)

Anupriya also wanted to clarify a misconception. "People think I have invested the entire amount for the film. I am the youngest producer, and I have contributed one-third of the total investment."

After 67 days, Hanuman Ansh is currently running across 216 shows and has collected a net of ₹0.04 crore today—Hindi (Day 67): ₹0.02 crore from 187 shows, and Telugu (Day 4): ₹0.02 crore from 29 shows. This brings total India gross collections to ₹394.97 Cr and total India net to ₹334.52 Cr so far.

Helmed by Dr. Vishal Chaturvedi, Hanuman Ansh is a biographical devotional drama based on his book Divine Detour: That Changed My Life, which chronicles the life of Neem Karoli Baba. The film stars Shobhinaw Satyaa and Chandan Anand in the lead roles.