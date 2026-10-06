Film City Fire Disrupts <i>KBC</i> And <i>Hustle 5</i> Shoots, Amitabh Bachchan and Badshah Evacuated

Amitabh Bachchan and Badshah were among those forced to leave their respective television sets after smoke from a fire at Film City in Mumbai reached nearby shooting locations on Monday. The incident disrupted the shoot of Kaun Banega Crorepati and the Hustle Season 5 finale, with actors, contestants and crew members asked to evacuate as a safety measure.

As per a report by Hindustan Times, the fire broke out around 4 pm on the outer shade of a temporary setup being used for Pati Patni Aur Panga 2, behind Prime Focus Studio in Film City, Goregaon East. The smoke quickly spread towards the adjoining sets, where Kaun Banega Crorepati and Hustle Season 5 were being filmed.

Amitabh Bachchan, who was shooting for Kaun Banega Crorepati, also had to step out of the set after the smoke reached the area, according to a Times of India report. The shoot was stopped for around one and a half hours.

The situation also interrupted the Hustle Season 5 finale. According to ABP News, Badshah, actor Samarth Jurel and the show's contestants were present on the set when they noticed smoke and the smell of burning. They were asked to leave the area as the fire was brought under control.

The fire reportedly started on the neighbouring Pati Patni Aur Panga 2 set. Tents outside the two sets also caught fire and were completely burnt. The blaze was later brought under control by the fire brigade, and the Hustle 5 finale shoot resumed after the area was declared safe.

No one was injured in the incident. Interestingly, there was no shoot scheduled on the Pati Patni Aur Panga 2 set at the time, so no actors or crew members were present there. However, the incident has again put the spotlight on fire safety arrangements at Film City.

Ashok Dubey, President of the All India Film Employees Confederation (AIFEC) and General Secretary of the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), told Times of India that the situation could have been far more serious if the show had been shooting at the time.

“The shade on the Pati Patni Aur Panga set caught fire, and the smoke spread to the adjacent sets of Hustle 5 and Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC), forcing the crews to evacuate. Amit ji (Amitabh Bachchan) also had to step out of the KBC set because of the smoke, bringing the shoots to a halt for nearly an hour and a half. Fortunately, there was no shoot on the Pati Patni Aur Panga set; otherwise, it could have resulted in a major accident,” he said.

Following the incident, the All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) wrote to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, seeking a high-level inquiry and legal action.

AICWA president Suresh Shyamlal Gupta has demanded a time-bound inquiry into the fire, an FIR against the channel, producer and production house for alleged negligence, and the resignation of the Managing Director of Film City.

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