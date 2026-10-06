Avinash Mishra-Eisha Singh's Relationship Confirmed? <i>Khatron Ke Khiladi 15</i> Winner Makes Sweet Confession

Avinash Mishra and Eisha Singh may have just answered the question fans have been asking for months. At a party celebrating Avinash's Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 win, the actor publicly told Eisha, “I love you, baby,” with the actress replying, “I love you too.” The moment has now sparked fresh speculation that the two may have made their relationship official.

The two actors were seen together at Avinash's victory party on Monday, where several television and reality show personalities turned up to celebrate his win. A video from the evening shows Avinash on the DJ platform with Eisha standing beside him.

While thanking her for being there for him, Avinash said, “Baby, thank you for all the love and support. I am grateful and blessed that I have Eisha in my life.” Eisha then appeared to ask him to say more, telling him, “Bas itna hi? Aage to bol.” Avinash followed it up with, “I love you, baby.” Eisha responded, “I love you too.”

The exchange has caught fans' attention because Avinash and Eisha have been linked since their time together on Bigg Boss 18. The two grew close during the reality show, and their friendship soon led to viewers rooting for them as a couple. However, despite dating rumours, neither actor had publicly confirmed that they were in a relationship.

The cute moment comes shortly after Avinash's win on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, hosted by Rohit Shetty. On Sunday, he beat Rithvik Dhanjani and Orry in the finale to lift the trophy. The actor also took home prize money of Rs 20 lakh and a Maruti Suzuki Swift. After his win, Avinash was seen running towards Eisha and hugging her as she came to support him.

Avinash has been part of the television industry for nearly a decade. He made his acting debut with Sethji in 2016 and later appeared in Ishqbaaz. His work in Mariam Khan Reporting Live brought him wider recognition, while Nath became another important show in his career.

Eisha, meanwhile, is known for shows including Ishq Ka Rang Safed, Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani, Ishq Subhan Allah and Naagin 7.

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