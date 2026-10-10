On SS Rajamouli's 53rd Birthday, Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR Pen Sweet Notes

Veteran filmmaker SS Rajamouli celebrated his 53rd birthday on Saturday. Celebrities and fans showered praise on the celebrated director and wished him on his special day. Among those extending the greetings are Mahesh Babu and Jr NTR, who shared heartfelt messages celebrating the filmmaker and his remarkable contribution to Indian cinema.

Sharing a behind-the-scenes photo from the sets of Varanasi, Mahesh Babu wished the filmmaker a memorable birthday. Taking to X, he wrote, “Wishing you the most memorable birthday yet, @ssrajamouli sir…Cannot wait for the world to see what we are creating together.”

The photo showed SS Rajamouli wearing a cream-coloured hat and black shirt as he shared a light-hearted moment with the Varanasi team. The official Varanasi account also extended birthday wishes to the filmmaker. Sharing a picture, the team wrote, “Happy Birthday to THE DIRECTOR.”

Jr NTR shared a playful photo with SS Rajamouli and penned a heartfelt birthday wish. Recalling their association that has produced one of Telugu cinema's biggest hits, RRR, the actor expressed his admiration for the Rajamouli's ability to surpass expectations with every new project.

“Happy Birthday to the man who keeps raising the bar and then jumps over it himself. Love you, Jakkanna @ssrajamouli,” he wrote. In the photo, SS Rajamouli was seen carrying Jr NTR on his back, offering fans a look into their camaraderie behind the scenes.

SS Rajamouli's Upcoming Film

Rajamouli is now preparing for the release of his highly anticipated film, Varanasi. The upcoming adventure film stars Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Prithviraj Sukumaran in leading roles.

The film is expected to traverse multiple timelines and locations across continents, including Africa and Antarctica. The film has generated considerable anticipation since its announcement. Varanasi is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on April 7, 2027.

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