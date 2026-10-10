<i>Ranabaali</i> Producer Ravi Shankar Defends Vijay Deverakonda Amid Online Trolling

Vijay Deverakonda has often found himself at the receiving end of online criticism for his public appearances and professional choices. The actor will next be seen in Ranabaali alongside his wife Rashmika Mandanna.

At the film's trailer launch, producer Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers made an appeal to trolls not to attack his film's lead. He called Vijay a good man and urged people to give him a fair chance instead of spreading negativity.

“I have known Vijay for close to a decade now. He has an extraordinary character and is an extraordinary person. I like him a lot; he's a very nice person and quite soft," Ravi said.

The producer claimed he has noticed several negative narratives against Vijay Deverakonda circulating on social media. "I am requesting all of you. He is such a good man. Why do you need to do this? See his effort instead. If you don't like a film, you're allowed to have an opinion," Ravi said.

He added, "I've never seen him talk ill about anyone or care about any of this. He doesn't have a world beyond his role and cinema. Whatever negativity you have against him in your heart, please get rid of it.”

Ravi Shankar also expressed disappointment over social media users questioning the audience's interest in Ranabaali's story. “I recently saw a handle questioning who would watch a story about the struggles during British colonial rule. We haven't even released the trailer, but you've already started. Please, from this film, think positively about him and view the film in the same vein. You'll definitely feel like I'm right.” he said.

Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda remained unfazed by the criticism and showed little interest in addressing it. Speaking to Keerthika Govindhasamy on her YouTube channel, the actor said, "A lot of the trolling across politicians and actors is manufactured. You can only have feelings for someone when you have met them or spent some time with them. When you haven't even met the person, how can you have such a strong opinion on their personality?”

“It comes from manufacturing when a section decides that we want to create an opinion about someone. In the era of social media, it's very easy to have 15 accounts. So, when someone manufactures that opinion, there's a machinery that works to set that narrative,” he added.

Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, Ranabaali features Vijay Deverakonda as a fierce and rebellious warrior fighting against British colonial oppression, while Rashmika plays his wife, Jayamma. The film releases in theatres on October 16.

Also Read | Ranabaali Trailer: Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna Take On British Empire In Period Action Drama



