Vijay Sethupathi Jokes About Being Overlooked For Amitabh Bachchan, Mohanlal In <i>Seethakathi</i>

Vijay Sethupathi played the lead role in Balaji Tharaneetharan's 2018 film Seethakathi. At an event for Baththa, also directed by Balaji and released in theatres on October 1, the actor humorously recalled how the filmmaker had initially wanted to cast Amitabh Bachchan, Mohanlal, or Kamal Haasan in Seethakathi, despite Sethupathi being right there with him.

Vijay Sethupathi said, "When we were doing Seethakathi, he said, 'It would be nice if Kamal sir did this, it would be nice if Amitabh Bachchan sir did this, it would be nice if Mohanlal sir did this.' I thought, 'Damn, I'm right here next to him.'"

He humorously added, "The street dog in our neighbourhood roams around happily and looks cute. Even then, people only like German Shepherds. What to do? It was like that... Hey, someone might misunderstand this. It's nothing like that! What I meant to say was that I was close to him, like a local."

The actor then recalled how 96 and Seethakathi came around the same time and how he had to decide which project he wanted to be his 25th film.

"At that time, both 96 and Seethakathi came up. There was a question of which movie to announce as my 25th film," he said.

"I really liked 96, without a doubt. I knew that the film would definitely do well. I didn't expect such massive success, but I knew the movie would do well. However, I wanted Seethakathi to be my 25th film. Because this art... I don't even know how to put it. During the time we live, while being part of the crowd, we can also look at society and the changes happening around us from above, like a bird."

Shedding light on the significance of art and his character in Seethakathi, Vijay continued, "I think art is the reason behind many changes. There is a character who represents that art. Someone had understood that beautifully and written it. So, for me, when I got that character, I thought of it as a huge blessing. Things like this..."

Talking about Baththa, the film also stars Lijomol Jose in a key role.

Also Read: Baththa X Review: Vijay Sethupathi Is 'Soulful', Child Actor Sai 'Major Plus'