'No Emotional Connection': Prithviraj Sukumaran's <i>Khalifa</i> Sparks Mixed Reactions

Prithviraj Sukumaran's Khalifa released in theatres on August 20. The film has also attracted attention for a cameo appearance by Mohanlal.

Soon after the film's release, several viewers took to X to share their reactions. While many praised Prithviraj's screen presence, the writing and emotional connect received criticism.

One user wrote, "The film looks massive but struggles where it matters most. Prithvi brings the fire with his screen presence, while Jakes Bejoy's BGM elevates several moments, though it is not consistent throughout. However the screenplay never matches the film's scale. The emotional moments feel undercooked, while the cameos come across more as forced fan service than meaningful additions to the story."

Another viewer praised Prithviraj's look and the music but felt the story was predictable. The user wrote, "Prithviraj's Well toned Physique, Stylish Look along with Jakes Bejoy's Elevating BGM & 2 Action Blocks Gud. Dummy Villain Neil. Lalettan Cameo ok. Predictable; No Conflict/Smartness in d Screenplay. Emotions didnt work too. Outdated Smuggling Revenge Drama. BELOW AVG!"

A third user felt the film took too long to get going. "A cliched story without emotional connect to any characters, took its initial 40 mins to get into the story, interval block stretch was good but other than that nothing much interesting," the post read.

The film's writing was a common point of criticism among viewers. One user wrote, "The hardest reality is that we have an exceptionally talented pool of filmmakers and technicians, but we seem to lack writers who can truly pull off a mass, commercial action film with a solid script."

Another called Khalifa "an uneven ride" and praised the action sequences and Jakes Bejoy's music. The user wrote, "#Khalifa is an uneven ride. Prithviraj action sequences and Jakes Bejoy's music are the highlights, with some good mass moments. But the weak writing and lack of emotional depth hold the film back. Overall a decent movie."

Some viewers were even more critical of the film. One post read, "Wondering what's worse..the story, the script or the direction. And that villain? Absolute crap !!"

Another viewer described the film as an "emotionless drama" and criticised its writing and dialogues.

"Watched #Khalifa. An emotionless drama which most of time becomes overdramatic to the core with okayish making, lazy writing, poor dialogues & amateurish performances. Prithvi did well, bt no character arc. Jakes mid. Intro, interval & climax gud. Yet another tail end scam," the user wrote.

Another viewer gave the film a below-average verdict, writing, "#Khalifa Strictly a Below Average Padam!! Only positive for me is Rajuvettan's stylish look. The predictable story and impactless fight sequences are the biggest villains of the movie. On top of that, Jakes Bejoy's background score feels underwhelming."

A viewer also felt that the film's cameos could not make up for its weak script. "Khalifa felt flat with a template like old script with stylish Prithvi. No emotional connection at all. House attack & jail fight were the only sequences worth watching. Cameos were good. Jakes was also not up to the mark. Good director can't make a good film with a mediocre script," the post read.

However, not every reaction was negative. One viewer called the film "pretty average" but praised its ending. "Pretty average film with a banger of an end credit sequence. Vysakh tried to keep the film subtle, but honestly, I think this one needed a more over the top treatment," the user wrote.

Directed by Vysakh, the action drama also features Neil Nitin Mukesh and Malavika Sharma in pivotal roles.