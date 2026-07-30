Indian Tourists Can Now Use UPI To Book Burj Khalifa Tickets Costing Up To Rs 20,000 Before Reaching Dubai

Indian travellers heading to Dubai have one less thing to worry about while planning their trip. Visitors can now use the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) to book tickets and experiences at At the Top, Burj Khalifa directly through the attraction's official website, allowing them to complete the payment process from India itself. This makes At the Top, Burj Khalifa the first tourist attraction in the UAE to accept UPI for e-commerce transactions.

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The new facility has been introduced by National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), in partnership with UAE-based payment solutions provider NEOPAY and Emaar Entertainment, which operates the attraction. As of writing, the prices for At the Top Burj Khalifa experiences are:

Silver (Level 124-125) - 149 AED (Rs 3883.92)

Gold (Level 148) - 399 AED (Rs 10400.56)

Platinum (Level 152, 153, 154) - 769 AED (Rs 20045.18)

The launch expands UPI's presence in the UAE beyond in-store payments. Since QR-based UPI merchant payments were introduced in the country in 2022, Indian consumers have been able to use the payment system across NEOPAY's merchant network. The latest rollout brings that convenience to online bookings as well, enabling travellers to secure tickets before their visit.

The integration is aimed at offering Indian travellers a payment experience that is familiar and easy to use while planning overseas trips. Ritesh Shukla, Managing Director and CEO of NPCI International, said the initiative reflects the organisation's efforts to expand UPI acceptance globally and improve payment experiences for Indian consumers travelling abroad.

Vibhor Mundhada, CEO of NEOPAY, described the development as a milestone for digital commerce between India and the UAE, adding that it makes NEOPAY the first company in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region to enable UPI acceptance for e-commerce transactions.

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An Emaar Entertainment spokesperson said the addition of UPI is expected to simplify the booking process for Indian visitors, who make up one of the attraction's largest international visitor groups.