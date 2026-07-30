Amid Online Criticism, Garba Dance In Belgium Wins Harsh Goenka's Heart

Another garba dance abroad is making headlines now, but this time, it's a moment of pride, not contempt.

Indians performing garba have had a rough run online lately. It all started with a video of Indian tourists dancing garba on the tarmac of a Vietnamese airport, next to a parked aircraft. The clip drew sharp criticism, and more followed: garba at the Great Wall of China, garba near a landslide site with traffic stalled in the background, and garba aboard a moving ferry on Kochi's Water Metro. Each video reopened the same argument - cultural pride, or poor travel etiquette.

Industrialist Harsh Goenka has now offered a counterpoint. On X, He shared a video of a garba dance being celebrated in Belgium. The dance was performed during Gentse Feesten 2026 in Ghent, Belgium on July 26. The video shows both Indians and foreigners taking and enjoying the traditional Indian dance.

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Harsh Goenka wrote in his post, "Amid the flood of Garba criticism online, here's a heartwarming reminder that the true spirit of Garba is inclusion, celebration, and community."

The post drew mixed reactions. One user joked, "If the beat's good enough, even the critics can't help but join the circle."

Another said, "Provided it doesn't disrupt civic normalcy. Dancing on airport, highway, flood or every public space is nothing short of cringe." One user commented, Dancing is better than fighting/ whining." One comment summed up the middle ground: "Sab ka place and time hota hai (There's a time and place for everything).

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Not many know that garba has been part of Gentse Feesten before, and foreigners joining in has often made headlines back home. What has changed now is the backdrop. A string of viral videos made Indians abroad a target of ridicule, and now, here's a video offering a gentler read of the same dance that showcased India's rich culture in a foreign land.