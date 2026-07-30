Indian Traveller Fined Rs 4,000 On Day 1 In Budapest, Warns About Metro Mistake

A small mistake on Budapest's metro cost an Indian traveller around Rs 4,000 on the very first day of her Europe trip. Now, she's urging others to avoid making the same error. Content creator Henanshi Sanghvi recently shared the experience on Instagram after she and her companion were fined while using Budapest's public transport.

A Simple Metro Tap Cost An Indian Traveller Rs 4,000 In Budapest

According to Henanshi, they entered the metro by tapping the same bank card twice, assuming it would buy two tickets. They thought the fare had been charged for both passengers and boarded the train without checking. The surprise came after they got off.

Ticket inspectors stopped them outside the station and asked to see their tickets. When Henanshi showed the card, inspectors found only one valid ticket linked to it. "We tapped the same card again because we thought the money would be deducted. But it wasn't. We didn't realise that until the ticket check," she said in the video.

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They tried explaining that they were first-time visitors and didn't know how the system worked. But that didn't change the outcome. "We ended up paying a fine. That's when we realised two people need two valid tickets. You can't just tap the same card again and assume it has worked," she said.

The Budapest Travel App Tourists Should Know About

The experience also introduced them to a much easier option for getting around the city. The ticket inspector recommended BudapestGO, the official public transport app for Budapest. The app lets travellers buy single tickets, 24-hour and 72-hour passes, airport shuttle tickets, time-based tickets, and even regional transport tickets, all from their phone.

One of the most useful options for tourists is the 24-hour travel pass, which costs 2,750 Hungarian Forints (Rs 800 approx.) and offers unlimited travel on Budapest's metros, buses and trams for a full day. Henanshi pointed out that it costs only a fraction of the fine they had to pay.

The app is useful beyond just buying tickets. It offers real-time route planning, shows the fastest way to travel across the city, and even helps users find nearby public drinking fountains and restrooms. Travellers can also buy multiple tickets in one transaction using the Basket feature, making it easier for families or groups to plan together.

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There is one important thing to remember. Buying a ticket is not always enough. Mobile tickets and passes must be validated before travel by scanning the required code or using NFC where applicable. Ticket inspections are common across Budapest's public transport network, so travellers should make sure their ticket is active before boarding.