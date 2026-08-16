Watch: Tallest Building In The World Lit Up In Tricolour For Indian Independence Day

Dubai's iconic Burj Khalifa lit up in the colours of the Indian tricolour to mark the country's 80th Independence Day. The event turned the Dubai skyline into a vibrant display of saffron, white and green.

The world's tallest building stood illuminated against the night sky, creating a striking tribute to India's Independence Day. The display also celebrated the close ties between India and the UAE, with the landmark taking on an Indian look for the occasion.

The Consulate General of India in Dubai shared visuals showing the world's tallest building illuminated in the colours of the Indian tricolour. On X, the Consulate described the illumination as a tribute to India's “journey, pride and spirit”, adding that it reflected the "enduring India–UAE friendship."

The tricolour display attracted large crowds, including Indian expatriates, who gathered to celebrate Independence Day. The atmosphere turned festive as spectators cheered and raised slogans in praise of India.

Burj Khalifa: The World's Tallest Building

Standing at 828 metres, Burj Khalifa is the tallest structure in the world and one of Dubai's most recognisable landmarks. The skyscraper was officially inaugurated in January 2010.

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The building was designed by Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (SOM), with architect Adrian Smith leading the design and structural engineer Bill Baker working on its engineering. Construction began in 2004, and the project reportedly cost around $1.4 billion.

Why Was Burj Khalifa Built?

The tower was conceived as the centrepiece of Downtown Dubai, with the development intended to attract tourists, residents, businesses and investors.

The project was also part of Dubai's efforts to diversify its economy beyond oil. Burj Khalifa combines luxury residences, hotels, offices and tourist attractions, effectively creating a vertical destination in the heart of the city.

The building was named after Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the former UAE president and the Emir of Abu Dhabi.

What Can Tourists See At Burj Khalifa?

Visitors can head to the observation decks on levels 124, 125 and 148 for panoramic views of Dubai. The attraction's At the Top experiences offer different viewing options, with higher levels providing visitors with different perspectives of the city.

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Indian Travellers Can Pay With UPI

Indian tourists planning a visit also have another convenient option. Visitors from India can use UPI to book At the Top, Burj Khalifa tickets and experiences directly through the attraction's official website.

The facility was introduced by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) in partnership with UAE-based payment solutions provider NEOPAY and Emaar Entertainment.