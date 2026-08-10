"Truly Blessed": Woman Praises Dubai Healthcare System For Timely Treatment

Dubai's healthcare system has impressed an Indian-origin woman living in the UAE after she compared her recent hospital visit with her past experience of seeking medical care in the UK. Instagram user Mirutula shared a video on her social media handle after hurting her leg and visiting a hospital in Dubai. She said the consultation took only five minutes, while the entire process, including getting a cast and medication, was completed within an hour.

Mirutula said that the hospital also asked whether she had flat feet and prepared the cast accordingly. She said that she hurt her leg, came to the hospital, completed the consultation in five minutes, and finished the whole process within one hour. She added that the hospital even asked if she had flat feet and did the cast accordingly.

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Mirutula also said that the hospital provided her with a CD containing her medical information, which she could show at another hospital, along with her medications.

She said that all of this was completed within one hour. Recalling her experience in the UK, she said that she remembered being in an emergency room there and waiting for six hours for a consultation.

Sharing her appreciation for the healthcare experience in Dubai, Mirutula said that she was really and truly blessed to call the place her home. She added that healthcare there was something that could not be taken for granted.

Social Media Reaction

The video sparked a discussion among social media users, with several people sharing similar experiences of healthcare in the UAE and the UK.

One user commented, "That's Dubai."

Another user noted, "We've been spoiled by the UAE."