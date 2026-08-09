Woman Praises Cleaning Staff Who Found Her Lost Gold Bracelet At Dubai Mall

A lost gold bracelet at Dubai Mall turned a shopping trip into a moment of panic for an Indian expat in the UAE. However, her worry soon turned into relief after the jewellery was found and returned to her.

Ketki Shetty shared a video on Instagram about the incident, which happened while she was in Dubai to celebrate her birthday.

Shetty said she was shopping at the mall when she suddenly realised that the gold bracelet she had been wearing was missing. She said, "Guys, you won't believe this. My gold bracelet got lost in Dubai Mall, and what happened next, you won't believe."

Watch Video Here:

She said she started panicking and searched everywhere. She also traced the path she had taken, thinking about where the bracelet could have fallen.

Shetty said they eventually approached the mall's security team, who directed them to the Lost and Found section. To her surprise, the bracelet had already been found by a cleaning staff member and safely handed over there.

Staff checked her ID and asked her to show a photograph of the bracelet before returning it.

Shetty said, "I was so happy and thankful, I can't even tell you." She also gave the cleaning staff member blessings and prayers from her heart.

Calling the UAE "the safest country", Shetty advised people not to lose hope after losing something at Dubai Mall or another large shopping centre.

Social Media Reaction

Social media users praised the staff for helping out the woman.

One user commented, "This same thing happened with my wife."

Another user noted, "That's why I love Dubai."

"UAE is one of the safest countries in the world," added a third user.