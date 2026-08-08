Indian Man Praises Dubai Mall Staff Who Helped His Injured Daughter, Called To Check On Her Next Day

A small incident at a shopping mall left an Indian man living in Dubai impressed by the care shown to his five-year-old daughter. What surprised him most was not only the immediate help she received but also a follow-up call the next day.

Ravii Chauhan shared a video on Instagram recounting what happened when he visited the Mall of the Emirates with his daughter, Adheera. He said she accidentally slipped and fell near an escalator while they were at the mall.

Chauhan said his daughter suffered a minor scratch and the security team immediately came to help. They provided first aid, put a bandage on her wound and gave her a chocolate to cheer her up.

He said Adheera soon felt better, after which the family continued shopping and then went home.

Watch Video Here:

Chauhan said the family received an unexpected call from the Mall of the Emirates customer service team the following day. The staff asked about Adheera and wanted to know how she was doing and feeling. He added that Adheera also spoke to them herself.

Reflecting on the experience, Chauhan said that such care made him appreciate the city even more. He said people often talk about luxury and other things but sometimes fail to notice small gestures and realise how important they are.

He added that such little things may not be experienced everywhere in the world and said this was what made Dubai different from many other places. Chauhan said he was very happy to have experienced it and that his daughter was also happy.

The video was shared with a caption saying that sometimes the smallest moments tell you the most about a place. Chauhan said his daughter was hurt at the Mall of the Emirates and the way people responded genuinely touched him.

The caption further said that people often talk about Dubai's buildings, lifestyle and opportunities, but sometimes it is the people and little things that make someone appreciate where they live.

Social Media Reaction

The video drew reactions from social media users, many of whom echoed Chauhan's praise for the city.

One user commented, "Dubai will never Disappoint anyone."

Another user noted, "UAE is the best."

"This happened with me in Saudia," added a third user.