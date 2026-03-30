Fed-Up Customer Buys Airtel Black Domain, Roasts Brand With A <i>Dhurandhar</i> Jab

How many times do you get frustrated by a brand's incompetent approach to your grievances? Many people take the high road or, at most, post a rant on social media, especially Instagram and X (formerly Twitter).

If the complaint blows out of proportion or the allegation is serious, they issue a public apology and try their best to sort it out, but an Airtel user, who identifies as Animesh Roy, went ahead and bought a domain - Airtel Black. Why?

Unhappy with the customer service provided by the telecom giant, they decided to create a website to roast them hard, maybe taking a page from the Dhurandhar playbook.

What Is Airtel Black

A Reddit user posted a screenshot of Airtel Black, a website created by an unhappy Airtel customer just to roast the brand. Instead of just ranting like every one of us, they bought a domain to document how frustrating their experience was. This is the level of commitment you'd expect in a relationship, but little did we know that frustration drives that emotion.

When you first click on Airtel Black (https://airtelblack.com/), the page buffers, and the text reads, "Ladies and gentlemen, You are still not ready for this."

When the page finally opens after a few seconds, it reads Your issue has been ignored, with resolved written and struck.

"Welcome to Airtel Blackout - a love letter to India's most profitable telecom, where the only thing faster than your 'up to 1 Gbps' connection is the speed at which they close your tickets without reading them."

A pop-up also appears on the page and reads, "Airtel won't fix my broadband, but at least you can fix my caffeine levels. Unlike their service requests, your coffee actually delivers."

The interesting part of this website? Click on the Coffee mug in the bottom right corner, and you can share your experience with the telecom giant. Photo: Airtel Blackout

The interesting part of this website? Click on the Coffee mug in the bottom right corner, and you can share your experience with the telecom giant.

Scroll down on the website the content further doubles down on the complaint that the creator of the domain experienced. "Airtel doesn't just provide connectivity, they provide a full emotional journey - from home to despair, all for a premium price. Think of it as therapy, except your therapist keeps insisting you're fine while your house is on fire."

Not every text was gloomy (read: frustrating). As you read further, you come across 'Ticket Roulette,' where the user has shared his misery with a pun (intended). "Every complaint generates a shiny new SR number! Collect them all like Pokemonm cards, except instead of battling, they just sit there doing nothing - much like Airtel's backend team."

Sometimes, being heard requires going the extra mile. In this case, it meant buying a domain to broadcast unresolved grievances. Photo: Airtel Blackout

They further mentioned that the brand sends an engineer to the user's home, who would just check if Google loads, confirm it, and leave. When you take your complaint to the application, it thanks you for reporting it. When you take your complaint to the application, it thanks you for reporting it. "Then watch your complaint vanish into a digital void. The app is called 'Airtel Thanks' because the only thing you'll get is thanks. Not a fix. Just thanks. You're Welcome.

You can keep scrolling and get the idea of why this customer was frustrated by the telecom's services. They even added an entire letter they received from Airtel and listed real complaints from other customers.

Sometimes, being heard requires going the extra mile. In this case, it meant buying a domain to broadcast unresolved grievances.

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