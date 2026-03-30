Viral <i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Reels Add Funny Twist To Dawood Mercury Poisoning Plot

Spoilers Ahead: This story contains spoilers related to Dhurandhar 2.

One of the crucial climax scenes in Dhurandhar: The Revenge is Jameel Jamali (Rakesh Bedi) revealing to Hamza Ali Mazari (Ranveer Singh) that he was the one who poisoned Dawood Ibrahim (Danish Iqbal) with mercury. It is in that scene that the audience realises how crucial he has been to the plotline, and how shrewdly he has been working in Pakistan for more than three decades.

What social media users have done with the concept of slow poisoning is not only funny but clever. Since the movie was released in theatres on March 19, 2026, content creators have been making viral reels recreating the scene with an adhesive bandage as the superstar of the script (IYKYK).

Relatives Who Deserve To Die Of Mercury Poisoning

Some of the hilarious reels revolve around people plotting to shake hands with their toxic relatives while wearing a bandage.

One user made a reel for his relatives who keep asking about when he will become a CA. It was a sly dig at the fact that clearing the final exam of a chartered accountant is not a joke, and that often several people don't clear it on the first attempt.

Another made a video targeting relatives who just can't hold back from asking about the result. Why do you care? We have to agree that they had it coming for being nosy.

A third user made a reel for the ones whose favourite question is "Shaadi kab karoge?" [When will you get married?] More than anyone else, they deserve to shake hands with someone like Jameel Jamali.

A fourth content creator made a reel about poisoning her uncle because he decided to finally call a meeting regarding a property dispute.

Managers Who Deserve To Be Injected With Mercury

One of the most common themes in the viral Dhurandhar 2 scene is people trying to poison their managers with mercury. Not only is it relatable for many corporate workers, but one has to agree that toxic bosses continue to make the lives of their subordinates difficult.

A user made a viral reel with an adhesive bandage for her manager, who asked her to work on weekends.

Another would like to poison their manager because they called her to the office on Sunday.

A third just had a close‑up shot of a bandage, with a caption, "Office jaane ki taiyaari ho gayi" [Preparation for going to the office is done].

A fourth user made a reel depicting his plight of not getting the promotion. The caption read, "Poore saal kaam karane ke baad, manager said, 'Budget nahi hai' [After making me work throughout the year, the manager said there was no budget].

Mercury Poisoning Went Wrong

Imagine if Jameel Jamali were not able to shake hands with Dawood Ibrahim, and instead, he accidentally touched an exposed part of his skin with the adhesive bandage. He would not have turned out to be the asset he was. Or we could have lost Hamza as well because he tried to poison Dawood, but failed in his attempt.

Two content creators added a funny twist to this scene. One played Hamza in the video, trying to poison another, who played Dawood in the hospital. However, when he failed, just like Hamza did in the film, he accidentally touched his head with the finger on which he had wrapped the bandage with mercury. His plan backfired, fatally.

Mercury Poisoning Trend Gone A Little Too Far

Two content creators made a reel on how the fear of mercury poisoning has gone too far after watching Dhurandhar: The Revenge. The two friends meet each other and instantly extend their hands for a shake.

Remembering what a handshake can lead to, they both back off and greet each other with a namaste.

In yet another cheek‑in‑tongue moment, a user made a reel on using mercury to poison a friend who took a loan from them but then decided not to repay it.

Another user took the love for cinema a little too far. He decided to poison his friend because he went to Dhurandhar 2 with his girlfriend.

When it comes to tweaking a movie script for fun, content creators know how to do it right.

Also Read | Does Mercury Poisoning Really Work As Shown In Dhurandhar 2? A Neurologist Explains