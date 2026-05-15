Demi Moore's 'Too Skinny' Look At Cannes 2026 Sparks Concern Online

American actor and producer Demi Moore has been known for turning heads with her glamorous outfits for the red carpet. However, her recent public appearances have triggered a "too skinny" debate online.

Her early 2026 appearances at Milan Fashion Week and the Actor Awards left her fans worrying about her health. She recently walked the Cannes red carpet, wearing a stunning Jacquemus ensemble. While her silver outfit impressed fans, social media could not help but notice her lean figure and not-so "toned" arms.

Moore's 'extremely thin appearance' did not go unnoticed in her appearances on the red carpet.

Demi Moore's Cannes Look Triggers 'Too Skinny' Debate Online

Demi Moore arrived in a silver ensemble at Cannes for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film La Venus Electrique (The Electric Kiss). While a few people described her physique as lean and toned, others were quick to point out that she was looking "too skinny".

Stylist Brad Goreski and Demi Moore collaborated to post a video of her. The actor's fans flooded the comment section, expressing their concern for her health.

"I've been a big fan of yours for years, Demi, and I say with the utmost compassion that I hope you take care of your health. A lot of people care about you," a fan wrote.

"Yes, she's gorgeous, but the extreme thinness is not something we should glamorise. This goes for men and women," wrote another.

Demi Moore's 'extremely thin appearance' did not go unnoticed in her appearances on the Cannes red carpet. Photo: Brad Goreski/ Instagram

A third pointed out, "Always been beautiful, but please look after yourself; getting far too thin, and it's not healthy."

A fourth commented, "Love Demi. But, I too, am concerned for her health. She appears way too thin. I hope she isn't doing the Ozempic craze."

A fifth wrote, "Beautiful dress, but she is too skinny."

A sixth fan even speculated that she has been starving herself to look this way.

Is It Concern Or Body-Policing

Dr Joshua Wolrich, a UK-based nutritionist, recently took to Instagram and said, "It's dangerous to normalise this with words like 'toned'."

While Demi Moore has not issued any official statement, the scrutiny around her health continues. Social media users continue to speculate that she has been using (or misusing) GLP-1 drugs.

"I want to be clear that the women using GLP-1s aren't the enemy here. They're doing something entirely rational; they've spent their lives inside a culture that positions thinness as both a moral achievement and a social requirement, and now there's a drug that makes that substantially easier to achieve," he wrote in the caption.

"Criticising them for using it, or for staying quiet about it, is just another version of the same body-policing that created the demand for the drug in the first place," the expert further noted.

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