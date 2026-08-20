Prabhas's Health Concern Fans After Doctor Shares Pic, Writes About His 'Private Sacrifices'

Fans of actor Prabhas have expressed concern about his health after an orthopaedic surgeon from Apollo Hospitals in Hyderabad shared a picture with him and wrote about the "private sacrifices" he has made.

Orthopaedic surgeon KJ Reddy, who specialises in knee, hip and sports injuries, posted a picture with Prabhas on Instagram with the caption, "Some people inspire you through their success, while others leave a lasting impression through their humility."

Reddy said he has been entrusted with taking care of the actor's health and praised him for remaining humble despite his success. He wrote that it was a pleasure knowing Prabhas and described him as "warm and gracious".

"It has been a pleasure knowing Prabhas and being entrusted with taking care of his health. Despite his immense success, he remains remarkably down-to-earth, warm and gracious. His positive attitude and wonderful nature make him truly special," he captioned the post.

The doctor added a message to the picture saying that when people see a successful person, they usually see only the public achievements and not the private sacrifices made to reach that position.

"Whenever you see a successful person, you only see the public glories, never the private sacrifices to reach them," the text on the photo read.

Reddy also wished the actor good health, happiness and continued success.

The post quickly caught the attention of Prabhas' fans, with many asking whether the actor was doing well. Several fans referred to his past leg and knee injuries and urged him to take care of his health.

One wrote, "Thank you for taking such good care of our hero, Doctor. Please continue to take care of him and keep him in the best of health always. He truly deserves all the happiness, success and good health in the world. Prabhas."

Another commented, "So true! Thank you doctor for highlighting this. People only see the box office numbers, but we know the blood, sweat, and dedication Prabhas anna puts into every single role."

"Each word of yours defines the wonderful human being Prabhas. Grateful for your kind words sir," wrote the next.

"See how beautiful our brother is. If you are healthy like this, that is enough for us brother," commented another.

Prabhas has faced several injuries during his film career, including while working on projects such as Baahubali, Saaho and Salaar. He has reportedly dealt with knee problems for several years and has undergone two surgeries. The actor was also reportedly injured again while shooting in February this year.

Prabhas is shooting for Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit and Hanu Raghavapudi's Fauzi and will also be seen in the sequel to Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD.