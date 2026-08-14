"Is This Even Legal?": Developer Says HR Refused Work From Home After Knee Surgery

An Indian software developer has sparked an online debate after claiming that his company refused his request to work from home while recovering from knee surgery. According to the employee, he will struggle to walk and travel to the office after the operation, making commuting difficult for several weeks.

The developer said his job can be done entirely from home and that remote working would not affect his performance. However, HR reportedly rejected his request, saying there was no company provision for work from home.

He also claimed that other employees had previously been allowed to work remotely through Azure Virtual Desktop access with approval from their managers. To make things easier, he even offered to pay for the required licence himself.

The employee is currently serving his notice period and is worried that taking medical leave instead of working remotely could extend his leaving date.

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He turned to Reddit to ask whether his employer is legally allowed to refuse a temporary work from home arrangement despite his medical condition and the fact that his role can be performed remotely.

(Disclaimer: This story is based on claims made by a Reddit user in a post on the platform. NDTV has not independently verified the authenticity of these claims.)