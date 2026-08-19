'Suriya Went Through Real Mental Battles,' Reveals Radikaa Sarathkumar

Veteran actor Radikaa Sarathkumar has spoken about Suriya's personal struggles and said the actor has gone through a difficult phase in his life. She opened up about him while speaking at the success meet of Vishwanath and Sons.

"I feel way more connected to him as a family member because I've seen his struggles, seen the pain he's been through. A lot of people have faced challenges in movies, but the real mental battles, that's another level. Suriya overcame those struggles, and watching him closely, I genuinely feel proud when I see him," she said.

Radikaa also described Suriya as a private person who does not easily talk about his feelings. According to her, the actor opens up only to a few people, and she is one of them. She said she would often speak to him and give him advice.

"Suriya isn't someone who talks a lot. He rarely opens up. He only really talks well with a select few people. I was one of the few close ones who talked to him a lot. I would tell him, don't do it like this, do it like that."

The actor also praised Suriya for his work in Vishwanath and Sons. She said the role was not easy and required the actor to handle several difficult emotions.

Vishwanath and Sons is directed by Venky Atluri and produced by Sithara Entertainments.

The film stars Suriya as Sanjay Vishwanath, a former international pistol shooter in his 40s. His life changes when his infant son needs a bone marrow transplant, forcing him to face a difficult situation with his family.