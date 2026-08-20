'Sigh Of Relief': Pooja Bedi On How Aamir Khan Made Her Comfortable Before Passionate Intimate Scene

Pooja Bedi and Aamir Khan worked together in director Mansoor Khan's Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar. The film also starred Deepak Tijori, Mamik Singh, and Ayesha Jhulka. Later, she made a cameo appearance in Aamir's Aatank Hi Aatank. In a recent conversation with Vickey Lalwani on his podcast, she spoke at length about a 'passionate love-making' scene between her and Aamir that was never shown.

Details

The actress said, "In Aatank, there's a scene that never got aired. This scene is a passionate love-making scene between Aamir and me. I'm almost being raped by the bad guy, and Aamir comes and rescues me. It's raining; he fights off the bad guy, picks me up, and takes me to safety. As he's carrying me and I'm drenched, there's this passionate love-making scene that was shot back then. In those days, you didn't have these kinds of scenes. We were shooting in Madh Island, near Film City, at some bungalow there."

She continued, "In those days, there were no make-up vans, and no one went back to a vanity van. We were shooting in this big villa, and as soon as the shot was over, they put us into this room."

Revealing how Aamir broke the tension by asking her to play chess, Pooja said, "I'm sitting in the room, and Aamir is sitting there too. There's a bed in the room, and a million thoughts are going through my head. As a young actress, I was wondering whether this was part of that thing people talk about in Bollywood and what I should be expecting. I was feeling a little confused and fearful. Aamir was sitting there in silence, and so was I. Then they shut the door."

"Aamir looked at me and said, 'Want to play chess?' I said, 'Aamir, I'd love to play chess!' because we used to play a lot of chess together. So he called the attendant and said, 'Chess ka set laake aao.' The attendant brought the chess set, and we started playing. I remember feeling a huge sigh of relief," said Pooja.

Aatank Hi Aatank was released in 1995.



Also Read: "Commitment Is Enough": Pooja Bedi On Her Decision Not To Marry Maneck Contractor Despite 8-Year Engagement