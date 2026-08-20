'VJs Are Never Pregnant': Mini Mathur Reveals She Was Told Not To Host <i>Indian Idol 5</i> After Announcing Pregnancy

Mini Mathur recently opened up about two instances in her television career when her pregnancy affected her professional opportunities.

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In an interview with Hauterfly, the television host recalled how her contract with MTV was not renewed after she became pregnant with her first child, Vivaan.

Years later, she said she was asked not to host the fifth season of Indian Idol because the makers believed viewers would not accept a pregnant woman as the host.

Mathur had spent five years as an MTV VJ when she became pregnant.

According to her, the channel decided against renewing her contract because pregnancy did not fit the image associated with VJs.

“When I got pregnant with Vivaan, I had spent five years on MTV. My contract was not renewed because VJs are never pregnant,” she said.

Comparing the situation with how pregnancy was viewed in the entertainment industry abroad, Mathur recalled Heidi Klum continuing to host Project Runway while pregnant.

“Heidi Klum was hosting fully pregnant on Runway. But that is the West,” she said.

Mathur also remembered the way she was informed that her association with MTV would come to an end.

“I was just told: You are pregnant. Have fun. Wish you a good life,” Mathur said.

The decision disappointed her because she believed the professional value she had built over the years should not have been overshadowed by her pregnancy.

“I felt a little bad. Because I felt that you have generated a value for yourself. Through your career and skills. And for the channel. But to use the pregnancy as an exit was a bit infuriating,” she said.

Despite feeling hurt, Mathur said she chose not to challenge the decision. She felt that if the channel valued her work, it would have found a way to retain her.

“No. Because I have dignity. That if you value me. You won't let me go. I felt this is a bit of a put-off. At that time I didn't feel so bad.”

Mini Mathur On Being Asked To Skip Indian Idol Season 5

Mathur later faced a similar situation while associated with Indian Idol. She had hosted the first three seasons of the singing reality show and had become one of its recognisable faces.

While preparing for the fifth season, Mathur told the team that she was expecting her second child, Sairah. She said she was prepared to host the auditions but would be visibly pregnant by the time the finale was filmed.

“I was expecting Saira after the 4th season of Indian Idol. And I told the team that I am pregnant as we were going to start season 5. I told them, ‘I am going to be fine during the auditions. But by the time we are doing the finale, I will be showing,'” she recalled.

According to Mathur, the makers subsequently decided that she should not host the season, citing concerns about how Indian viewers would respond to a pregnant host.

“So I was told not to do the season. Because Indian audiences will not be able to accept a pregnant woman,” she said.

The decision left Mathur disappointed, particularly because she felt the industry should have been more progressive in its approach.

“So I just felt very let down. Because they don't have foresight. They don't know what is happening in the world.”

Mathur eventually received an offer to return for the sixth season. However, she said that by then, her feelings towards the show had changed.

“I was called back in the 6th season. But by then, I no longer wanted to go back. I was like I don't want to do it,” she said.

Mini Mathur's Television Journey

Mathur began her television career with Tol Mol Ke Bol before becoming an MTV VJ. She later hosted the initial seasons of Indian Idol and went on to work across television, films and streaming projects.

She has also appeared in shows such as Mind the Malhotras and participated in Amazon Prime Video India's reality show The Alliance. She took home the trophy along with a Rs 50 lakh cash prize.

Mathur is married to filmmaker Kabir Khan. The couple have two children, Vivaan and Sairah.