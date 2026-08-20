<i>Batwara 1947</i> Star Sunny Deol Reveals Why He Never Got Addicted To Alcohol, Smoking

Batwara 1947 might be slowly making its way at the box office, but the performances by Sunny Deol and Shabana Azmi have been garnering praise from fans and cinephiles. The film is about courage and compassion amid violence, when extremists were willing to go to any extent to achieve their goals.

Amid the appreciation coming his way, Sunny Deol recently opened up about his films, success, and failure during an appearance on Shubhankar Mishra's podcast. The host also asked him whether he had ever taken to alcohol or cigarettes.

Sunny Deol Shares Why He Never Got Addicted To Alcohol Or Smoking

Speaking about alcohol and cigarettes, the Apne star said, "I have tasted it but never drank it. When I was younger, I tried it out. I was abroad, studying, and everyone around me was doing it. I was at that age, so I tried it."

"But I realised I didn't like its smell, and it tasted bitter. It has to be taken with Coke, and you have to gulp it down quickly. It also leads to headaches. So why the hell am I doing it? For what? What does it give me?" he said, reflecting on his choices.

He initially tried it because he thought it would help him gel with the people around him. It could have helped him be one of them, but he just wanted to be himself. He wanted people around him to accept him for who he was.

He does not believe that alcohol helps ease pain or overcome sadness. "If you live with sadness, you can never overcome it. So I never keep it with me," he said.

The actor added that until you decide to move on, you can't get over something weighing heavily on your chest. "You have to do something," he advised people who take up drinking and smoking during a tough phase.

"I have always been an early riser," he said, sharing that he tries to sleep early and wake up as early as possible. "Because then I feel positive," the Gadar: Ek Prem Katha star added in conclusion.

Sunny Deol will next be seen in Ramayana: Part I. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, and Yash, among others, the film will release in theatres worldwide on Diwali 2026.

Also Read | "No Ozempic, No Fat Burners": Sohail Khan Reacts To His Weight Loss During Alliance