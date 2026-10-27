"Moms Have Changed, Not Motherhood": Anushka Ranjan On New-Age Parenting

Anushka Ranjan recently opened up about new-age parenting and how motherhood has evolved with changing times. While the responsibilities of raising children remain much the same across generations, the actor shared that modern mothers have greater exposure and the freedom to question traditional practices rather than follow them blindly.

In an interaction with IANS, Anushka said, "I think moms have changed; motherhood has not changed. The hard work your grandmoms must have done; even today the same hard work is being done. But our way has changed. So I feel like with times, like we have adapted to different things, we should adapt to a new way of motherhood also." The actor and her husband Aditya Seal welcomed twin baby girls via IVF in August this year.

Television actor Surbhi Jyoti, who was also part of the conversation, pointed out that being a modern mother does not mean rejecting traditional practices altogether. She believes it is important not to be rigid about modern parenting and to remain open to traditions as well. Surbhi gave birth to a baby girl in June 2026.

"Motherhood is just the same, it is just that the mothers have changed. We have more exposure. We really don't have to blindly follow what, you know, my grandmother or like, you know, their sisters or, you know, what people of that time followed, we don't have to blindly follow that. We can actually look into some logic and reasoning. I think that's the good part," she said.

Anushka Ranjan has openly spoken about her IVF journey, sharing the challenges and difficulties she faced along the way. In a video shared on Instagram, the actor said, "IVF is not an easy journey. I'm sorry, but the amount of injections and medicines you have to take is no joke for a woman.”

She added, "I'm very grateful for the family that I have because not a single person has ever made me feel the pressure. A person like me who considers herself open-minded had trouble understanding that this is normal, like it's a normal thing.”

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