Ahead Of <i>Ranabaali</i> Release, What Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda Wore To Tirumala Temple

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's Ranabaali is releasing on October 16, and the couple was recently spotted in Tirupati, offering prayers at the revered Tirumala Temple.

A day after meeting Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay, the duo surprised their fans with a visit to the Tirumala Venkateswara Temple.

What Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda Wore To Tirumala Temple

The images making the rounds on social media show that Rashmika Mandanna wore a mustard-yellow silk saree. It featured an intricate golden zari border and was paired with a contrasting pink blouse with motifs all over it.

The striking part of the saree was the colourful tassels at the hemline. Rashmika pleated the pallu over her left shoulder for ease during the rituals. She accessorised the look with a gold neckpiece, a spiral kada, and ear cuffs.

For makeup, the Cocktail 2 star kept it minimal with kohl-lined eyes, a touch of brown eyeshadow, and nude lipstick.

Completing the look was a centre-parted low bun and a small red bindi on her forehead.

As for Vijay Deverakonda, he kept it classic with a short white kurta and a white silk lungi. He accessorised with a gold pendant and a kada on his right wrist. The actor was also spotted flaunting his Ranabaali moustache and hairstyle.

Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda Meet Chief Minister Vijay

Before the release of Ranabaali, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay. Rashmika opted for a stunning satin-silk purple saree featuring a golden border.

On the other hand, Vijay Deverakonda kept it simple with black pants and a grey-beige bandhgala.

Posting about the meeting, the Ranabaali star wrote, "Had the most beautiful time with the dearest Thalapathy Vijay Sir. Even after a long day, he received us with so much love and shared such personal insights into life, work and the world. One meeting and sir is already a favourite."

Rashmika added, "After such a long time, I went to meet Vijay Sir. From fangirling over him for longer than I can remember, to having the opportunity to work with him, to today admiring him for the Chief Minister he is, his journey is nothing short of incredible!"

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda will be seen playing a couple in Ranabaali, a film based on a rebellious fighter who leads a resistance movement against British colonial rule during the Great Madras Famine of 1876 to 1878.

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