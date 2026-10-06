Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda Reveal Why They Kept Their Relationship Private

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda got married in February 2026, and before that, they had known each other for eight years. The couple's wedding made headlines. From their venue to their style and mushy moments from the celebration, their fans rejoiced as they took their eternal vows.

Amid the promotions for Ranabaali, the couple recently opened up about why they kept their relationship private. On Shubhankar Mishra's podcast, the couple shared how they went from being co-stars to friends and finally decided to get married and seal their union for life.

Rashmika And Vijay Reveal Why They Kept Their Relationship Private

The host asked the couple how they managed to keep their relationship private for eight years. Both Rashmika and Vijay said that they weren't in a relationship for eight years, but they had known each other for that long before they got married.

"She was my colleague who turned into my friend. Gradually, our friendship blossomed into a relationship, and finally, she became my wife. But we never played a game of hide-and-seek. It's just that I never felt the need to share it publicly with anyone. It's my life, and I did not need to broadcast it," said Vijay Deverakonda.

Rashmika Mandanna added that their relationship was not for entertainment or gossip. "Our relationship is for us. The things we want to protect in life, we keep private," she said.

Vijay shared that a year before they got married, he felt that he was dependent on Rashmika. He realised that when he was working with her, training with her, or doing anything with her, it was more enjoyable compared to when he was doing it with someone else or alone.

"When I used to eat alone, I used to feel that if Rashmika was here to share it with, it would have been better, more enjoyable. Over the last year, I realised that I was missing her in bits of my life, and everything felt better with her. Then I thought, 'Let's get married,'" he shared.

Rashmika further noted that after knowing each other for three to four years, she realised that they had built a special bond between them. "We seemed more complete with each other," she added.

The timeline of their relationship is even fuzzier in their heads because, unlike many couples, they never professed their love to each other, and there was no proposal. They fell for each other, and with every passing day, they fell deeper and deeper in love with each other.

Also Read | Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Wedding Looks Decoded