Vijay Deverakonda Reveals Rashmika Mandanna Tells Him 'I Love You' 10-15 Times A Day: 'She Makes Sure I Express'

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are gearing up for the release of their upcoming film, Ranabaali. The film, which will be released in theatres on October 16, marks the duo's first film together after marriage.

Ahead of the release, the two appeared on Prakhar Gupta's podcast. While talking about love, the podcaster said at one point that love has to be like a car you're not driving; it has to be something that drives itself while you enjoy the journey.

To this, Rashmika added, "But also, you know, can I just give you two bits into it? I completely agree with you that you can't be the driver. It has to just be an automobile where it's just, like, going by itself. But also, we human beings always need to keep making efforts for those people who we love, because very often, we make a lot of effort for everyone else other than the people at our own house.

"I keep thinking that, you know, very soon after you get married, some very basic things you stop telling each other, like 'good morning', or 'are you doing well?' or 'how is your day?' It goes into, 'Huh, my partner already knows now, what's the point of saying it?' And then it could go into, like, 'Why haven't I heard this in such a long time?' And then things in life would be, you know, driving us into different aspects in life generally.

"So I feel like efforts, no matter how into the relationship you are, or into the marriage you are, or even if you have kids together, I still feel like those little efforts should be made for each other. And that is love. It's not like... it should be effortless, but also you need to do these things because you want to do these things. And that's something that I believe in love."

Prakhar then asked Vijay, "Is your story congruent to his story? Similar, like, were you also antithetical to love when you first met him?"

Vijay replied, "No, no, no. She is very clear about it. Yeh toh humare... hum sabse mature hai relationships ke bare mein. Look at how she is talking. She makes sure she tells me 'I love you' at least 10-15 times a day. And she tells me that it's important that I express. I constantly feel it, but I shouldn't feel like, 'Okay, he knows, and I don't need to say it.'

"And she tells me, which makes me aware that because we are so caught up in life, sometimes you can forget these smaller, simpler but important things. So she is the one who actually made me... mujhe toh 4-5 saal kya hai gaadi auto mein ja sakte hai, pata chala main chala gaya."

Talking about Ranabaali, the film draws inspiration from one of the darkest chapters in India's history: the devastating Madras Famine of 1876-78.

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