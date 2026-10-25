Viral Video: Trisha Krishnan Turns Heads In Elegant Red Saree And Diamond Choker In Coimbatore

Trisha Krishnan made a stunning appearance in a traditional outfit in Coimbatore recently. A few days ago, the actor had us swooning over her red saree look, and now she has done it again.

For her latest saree look, Trisha opted for a cherry-red organza saree featuring intricate floral and vine thread embroidery along the borders. She completed the look with a matching red sleeveless blouse.

She wore a silver-toned diamond choker featuring a central circular pendant motif, paired with tiny diamond studs.

As for her accessories and makeup, she styled her hair in loose, soft, voluminous waves with a centre parting, falling gently over her shoulders. Her dewy makeup look featured defined eyebrows, softly kohl-rimmed eyes, a hint of rosy blush on the cheeks, and a muted red-pink lip shade.

Numerous pictures and videos of the actor went viral on social media. Sharing a video, Trisha wrote, "Thank You, Coimbatore."

A few days earlier, captioning the photo "Love and Light", Trisha Krishnan posed for the camera in an elegant red drape. The saree featured gold zari work and a delicate border. She paired it with a red blouse adorned with golden zardozi detailing on the sleeves and neckline.

In August, Trisha Krishnan shared a series of photographs from the Independence Day celebrations at Fort St George in Chennai. It marked the first time that C. Joseph Vijay hoisted the national flag as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

The actor opted for a crepe silk saree featuring a border adorned with floral motifs. She styled it with a flowing pallu and paired it with a contrasting green blouse featuring intricate zari work.

She centre-parted her hair and wore it in a fishtail braid adorned with white gajra flowers. For her makeup, she lined her eyes with kohl and applied muted brown eyeshadow. Instead of eyeliner, she chose to define her lashes with mascara.

Also Read: "Love And Light": Trisha Krishnan Brings Festive Glamour In A Red Saree